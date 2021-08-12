Malta's ability to protect lives at sea through real-time coverage of the Mediterranean has expanded by an extra 13,000 km.

The Calypso South project uses radar to transmit real-time data about waves, sea surface currents and other conditions to mariners at sea.

They also measure salinity and sea levels, to provide a detailed snapshot of the condition of the water.

The project has been expanded through the installation of three new radars at Ta' Ċenċ, Gozo, the Lapsi reverse osmosis plant in Siġġiewi and in Licata, Sicily.

It means the coverage of the radar system now includes the southern coast of Malta as well as the western Sicilian coast, thanks to the European Regional Development Fund.

Previously the network had been made up of four radars in Ta Barkat, Xgħajra, Ta Sopu, Nadur in Malta, as well as Ragusa and Pozzallo in Sicily.

The data, which is updated once an hour, is accessible online and on a free mobile app called Kaptan.

Project leader Aldo Drago, who also heads the Physical Oceanography Research Group, said the data is essential in building a comprehensive understanding of the condition of our seas.

He said the the uses range from safely guiding vessels in and out of Malta’s working ports, being able to responding quickly to oil spills and better triangulation on search and rescue missions carried out at sea.

A monitoring station set up. Photo: Jonathan Borg

“This data chain is an essential backbone for the nation,” he said, explaining that it was not enough to rely on models create by researchers overseas and applying their findings locally.

“We are delivering data on the spot, when and where it is needed, in an effort that pays off for users who need that data to inform instant decision making and to support the operation of economic activities at sea," he said.

Through its data collection, the Calypso South project has helped operations by the Armed Forces of Malta, the Civil Protection Department, Transport Malta, environmental agencies and the Italian Navy and Coast Guard.

The new radars were inaugurated in Lapsi on Thursday by Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia, European Funds Parliamentary Secretary Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi and Transport Malta chair Joseph Bugeja.