Everyone lauded the way the Maltese health authorities have dealt with the coronavirus outbreak. Well done! That means we top the charts when it comes to dealing with pandemics. And, by extension, we’d love to think that we’re competent and smart as a nation.

You see, I don’t blame you! At one point, I also entertained the idea that the way we acted in the face of COVID-19 is a reflection of who we are as a nation. But you see, COVID-19 is not the only pandemic we have in Malta. And, in health terms, this one is more dangerous than COVID-19.

Did you know that obesity is costing Malta a €100 million a year? And this for the simple reason that it is a risk factor for non-communicable diseases. On this count, Malta also tops the charts in Europe and globally, only this time for the wrong reasons.

Malta has the dubious honour of being the most obese nation in Europe, according to the EU and the World Health Organisation. Isn’t this also a mirror of who we are as a nation? Isn’t it time to acknowledge this and redeem ourselves?

Judging by social media comments, many did not take lightly to the UK prime minister’s comments about our obesity.

But when are we going to realise that we, as a nation, need to take action, and fast!

I said it in parliament and I will say it again. Obesity is not cured by laws alone. Neither is it cured by propaganda alone. Above all, obesity is not cured by a complacent attitude.

Clearly, obesity is cured when each and every one of us realises that it is another pandemic and that it is indeed killing us softly. Obesity is cured with a mindset shift, a culture shift and, last but not least, with education programmes. We need to act with a whole government approach together with a whole society approach.

Just the other day, I was reading about a recent study that suggests that the longer a person is obese, the harder it is for him to shed his excess fat. The study argues (or finds) that these persons become insulin resistant and even when they reduce calorie intake and do more exercise, they do not register weight loss in the longer term.

Now I know that there is a ragingdebate about diet-related studies more broadly, but if this study is anything to go by, this is not great news for Malta.

According to the latest study by the WHO, Malta tops the obesity list in three age groups – 11-, 13- and 15-year-olds. What these recent studies suggest is that juvenile obesity is the worst of them all.

This for the simple reason that, physiologically, the more our body adapts to obesity over time, the harder it is for our body to fight it. It is as if our body grows accustomed to a state of obesity.

It is for this reason that I denounced the government in parliament, a few days ago, for leaving out key components of a bill I had tabled four odd years ago, mostly dealing with the educational and cultural aspects of this silent killer.

Four years ago, the government failed to implement measures (originally included in the bill) which would see mothers-to-be provided with information not only about healthy habits for themselves but also for their children.

This is important because there are scientific studies suggesting that glucose does travel through the placenta, resulting in overweight babies.

As far as I am concerned, PE classes must become a daily routine for students from pre-kinder to Form 5 levels (Year 11). As things stand, some students are given PE lessons only once or twice a week.

There should be water fountains at schools to ensure that all students have access to water and carry lighter schoolbags.

I call on the government to grant funds to all local councils that would, in turn, organise educational campaigns and transform sites into public recreational areas, such as open-air gyms and parks.

Finally, educational campaigns must be launched at day centres, night shelters and old people’s homes, where the food served would also need to conform to standard healthy guidelines.

Join me in our national campaign with the tag-lines #letsbeatobesitytogether and #sportforlife and push for these measures to be discussed in parliament.

We have all come together to curb the virus pandemic. Let’s beat this one together as well.

Robert Cutajar, Nationalist Party spokesperson on sport, youth, and the fight against obesity