From Friday, employers can order staff back from their kitchen tables to the workplace - but there are some changes employees are likely to see.

As Malta relaxes most of its COVID-19 restrictions, even the most vulnerable people can be asked to return to the office.

But new guidelines published by the government on Wednesday, detail how office life will change.

Though a health ministry spokesperson said the guidelines are not mandatory, she said workers should try as much as possible to follow the advice.

So what will office workers do differently?

It will probably be a quieter working environment. The guidelines still encourage remote working and staff members in the office at one time should be kept to the minimum number required.

Colleagues are advised to work more than four square metres apart, with a minimum of two metres between each other at all times. If this isn't possible, people should wear masks or visors.

And those working in open plan offices, should have partitions between employees.

As anyone visiting most supermarkets and other public places knows, the testing for fever has already started to become almost common practice and offices are no different.

The health authorities are urging employers to take people's temperature as they enter the workplace.

While at the office, workers should be advised to wash their hands with soap and water for 20 seconds regularly. If this is not readily available, 70 per cent alcohol-based santiser should be used.

Walkways should also be made one-way while face-to-face meetings should be held outside or in well ventilated places.

There is some good news in the guidelines for those who don't like long meetings. Face-to-face meetings should be kept to 15 minutes.

Staff working different shifts are also recommended not to come in contact with each other.

What about children?

Many parents have had to work from home because child care centres have closed but they will also reopen from Friday.

On Wednesday, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci explained how groups of children and their carers should be kept together in order to build a type of family unit and reduce the risk of infection.

On arrival, departure and break times, the health authorities suggest these are "staggered" while social visits "are not allowed".

Attached files In full: The government guidance for employers