Wyoming is one of the few States that allows for the creation of a self-settled trust. This is a trust which an individual can establish for themselves. The Legal Information Institute states that a self-settled trust is also known as a spendthrift trust and is a trust where the person who establishes the trust is also the beneficiary. This is in contrast to the historical use of trusts which was for the benefit of a third-party such as a family member. The self-settled trust is a recent development in trust law and it provides the same level of asset protection that an ordinary trust provides. This is in addition to the other benefits which a trust provides.

LLCs

A limited liability company or LLC is a common means of incorporating a company because of the asset protection which it provides. An LLC provides limited liability asset protection and this means that a company’s owner cannot be held personally liable for debt which the company incurs. This also means that the company cannot be held liable for debt which the owner accrues in a personal capacity. This is a robust and useful form of asset protection but its reach is not unlimited. This is where a self-settled trust is useful to provide an additional level of protection for assets.

Self-settled trusts

The fundamental nature of a self-settled trust is that it enables an individual to form a trust for their own benefit. This means that the individual is both the beneficiary and the settlor of the trust. This provides the individual with the strong asset protection which a trust creates without the need to form the trust for other beneficiaries. The trust becomes the owner of the individual’s assets and as a result the assets in the trust cannot be expropriated if the individual faces legal consequences.

There are many scenarios in which a self-settled trust can be useful for wealthy individuals looking to create additional protection for their assets. The essential principle of this protection is that as the individual does not own the assets in their name they are a much less significant target for aggressive legal pursuit.

Professionals often engage in taking out malpractice insurance. This is to protect personal assets in the case of a malpractice lawsuit. A self-settled trust can also be used as a potential alternative to malpractice insurance as insurance is not always guaranteed to pay or pay enough to cover the liability incurred. The professional individual can place their assets, which can include cars, homes and savings, into a self-settled trust to protect their assets from creditors in the case of malpractice. This will place the assets out of reach of the creditors as they are owned by the trust.

Investors in the real estate industry can mitigate some of the risk of investing in property through a self-settled trust. Property is a valuable asset which only increases its value over time. This is why many real estate investors take out property insurance and even personal liability insurance to protect these assets. An alternative to these forms of protection is a self-settled trust which will protect the properties from forms of personal liability such as unforeseen and costly accidents, tax issues and bankruptcy.

While an LLC offers excellent asset protection in its own right it does not protect personal assets from liability which the owner of these assets may incur. Belligerent attorneys may target an individual's assets in a lawsuit even in the case of the lawsuit not having merit and the individual not bearing any fault. Keeping assets in a self-settled trust will prevent opposing legal counsel from being able to target these assets at all as they are now owned by the trust. This will create a greater peace of mind for the individual by providing further protection to their assets.

Revocable and irrevocable trusts

A revocable trust is often formed to facilitate privacy and to avoid the process of probate. This is however weakened by the trust being revocable which means that a judge may dissolve the trust to satisfy the claims of creditors. This means that a revocable trust is not suitable for the purposes of asset protection.

An irrevocable trust is far more suited to asset protection as it cannot be revoked unless the beneficiary provides their consent. This would be the individual who created the self-settled trust and as a result is provided with asset protection. The asset protection is created because the trust holds the title in a legal sense and the trust is a juristic person which is separate from the individual. A creditor will not be able to access any assets which are kept in the trust as they will have no claim against the trust only the individual. As a result even if a creditor is successful in their case against the individual the claim will not have anything to which it can attach itself as the assets are protected in the trust. The individual however will be able to continue to use and enjoy the assets as they are the beneficiary of the trust. While this set-up does seem strange at first glance it is well supported by hundreds of years of development of trust law and case law relating to this.

Final thoughts

The self-settled trust is an extremely useful tool for the protection of personal assets and for the management of wealth. This is so because it provides personal asset protection which an LLC is not able to, which makes it an optimal tool for LLC owners. The LLC owner can therefore benefit from an additional level of protection for their assets as LLCs do not protect personal assets from personal liabilities. The self-settled trust has a multitude of use cases in which it can protect assets and these typically centre around shielding assets from creditors in legal matters.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is being provided solely for informational and promotional purposes and should not be construed as investment, tax or legal advice.