Simple greetings, like saying “good morning”, and showing basic courtesy can help in the fight against the “loneliness epidemic”, according to researchers who are proposing a campaign to bring back basic etiquette.

The campaign would focus on the importance of basic etiquette skills such as standing up for someone on the bus, and helping an elderly person cross the road.

These are among 100 recommendations to combat loneliness put forward by the University of Malta’s Faculty for Social Wellbeing.

“The basic rituals and rules of engagement and social relations are being challenged to the core. This is one reason why etiquette is declining. We think there is no need for it,” said faculty dean Andrew Azzopardi.

“With the lack of time we have, the long hours of work, the lack of opportunity to disconnect – the places where we live are increasingly becoming a neighbourhood, town or village where you are not even a name to a face. People seem to see through you. There is no connection but rather a general sense of disengagement,” he said.

Azzopardi added that technology and social media contributed to this disengagement, because relating on these platforms did not create any pressure.

Our busy, fast-paced life almost rationalises the lack of need for this basic courtesy that gels the community. This brings about a potential neglect of basic civility - Faculty dean Andrew Azzopardi

“Our busy, fast-paced life almost rationalises the lack of need for this basic courtesy that gels the community. This brings about a potential neglect of basic civility,” he said.

Other factors included cultural diversity and generational differences. There is a growing number of foreigners in Malta, many of whom are creating their own communities. There was also internal migration with people moving away from their hometowns. All this made it increasingly problematic to have a sense of belonging, Azzopardi said.

“This social anonymity is dangerous. We need to have a strong will to reinvent this part of our social engagement. It’s as basic as: standing for elders on the bus, giving way when entering a building, inviting people to sit, sharing a basic greeting when out in the community, listening carefully to others instead of listening just to oneself.”

The 100 recommendations drawn up by the faculty address various aspects of loneliness and follow up on research projects on the matter carried out by the faculty over the years.

These include a study carried out in 2019 that showed that 44 per cent of respondents were feeling lonely. That study was replicated in 2022 and the figure rose to 55 per cent.

Other ways to fight loneliness

• A parliamentary secretary focused on loneliness should be appointed.

• A loneliness task force – made of politicians, experts, service providers, academics and policymakers – should be set up to look into the impact of loneliness on society and draw up solutions.

• Each region should have a team of community workers who identify people who are lonely or passing through a difficult time. They can then help them address their needs.

• Each region would also have a cultural mediator to support foreigners to better integrate into the community.

• A “neighbourhood watch” mentality should be encouraged where people look out for their neighbours’ well-being.

• A disconnection law should be introduced. This would

prohibit employers from contacting workers, about work-related issues, outside of working hours.

• Cost of living must be addressed so that people no longer need to work frantically to cope with basic expenses – without having time for their families and other aspects of life.

• Measures should be put in place to ensure that salaries are adequate and reduce the working week from 40 to 35 hours. The extra five hours could be dedicated to supporting an NGO or social action of choice.

• Laws that protect outside development zones, national heritage and family open spaces must be strengthened.

• There is the need to further encourage people to leave the solitude of their homes by pedestrianising more areas in city and village centres.

• The government should offer a free bereavement support service for those who experienced the tragic death of a loved one.

• Invest €500,000, for three years in a nationwide awareness campaign about loneliness.