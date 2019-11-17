Can a family of four in Malta acquire and eat food sustainably? It only takes a little more attention to detail and integrating small changes into our daily routine that can see long-term sustainable food habits grow, according to Suzanne Piscopo, a home economist and assistant Professor at the Faculty of Education.

Speaking at the Malta Sustainability Forum, Prof. Piscopo said that the buying, storing, cooking, eating and disposal of food cut across every aspect of the sustainable development goals. And rethinking the way food is consumed could make progress in achieving those goals run a little smoother.

A family of four people, two adults and two children had a myriad of ways to adopt small behaviour changes that would make their food consumption more sustainable, Prof. Piscopo said.

While 80% of food in Malta is imported, with only 20% being produced locally, Prof. Piscopo said that going to local markets and understanding how food is farmed is an integral step in not only understanding where food is sourced, but who makes it, how it is made and the possible consequences of its production.

Children, she said, were becoming more diligent and aware of food packaging and the waste it created. It was integral for education to transcend the classroom and have children play an active role in making sustainable food choices by bringing that knowledge into the family.

“While the ideal family food consumers aren’t necessarily vegan or vegetarian,” Prof. Piscopo said, “but adopting a more plant-based lifestyle while incorporating traditional dishes, like octopus or rabbit, keeps the family sustainable. It also reaches out to grandparents and looks at how they used to do things.”

Zen D’Amato Gautam, who founded Eco Market Malta, underlined the need to question what makes our food in what would be the first step in becoming a conscious consumer.

“In this world of consumerism, we vote with our wallets. Are we voting for companies that protect the environment, or are we voting for companies that are actively seeking to destroy it?” Ms D’Amato Gautam asked the forum.

She said it was a misconception that ecological food or products were more expensive and part of the experience she has tried to impart in her market is to teach people how to rely on themselves rather than remain passive consumers for all their needs.

“People don’t only come to the market to make purchases but they come to learn and understand why and how the things they are buying are made and understanding how businesses can be successful and sustainable,” Ms D’Amato Gautam said.

“I don’t think anyone can live a perfect sustainable lifestyle. That isn’t the point. But it matters if we all do our part and find small changes we can make and incorporate into our daily lives.”