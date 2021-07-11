Five years after Gareth Southgate was thrown into the role of England manager after Sam Allardyce’s 67-day reign ended in disgrace, the Three Lions have reached their first major tournament final for 55 years.

Southgate, initially appointed on an interim basis, was seen as the squeaky clean role model the Football Association needed after Allardyce was brought down by a newspaper sting that alleged he offered advice on how to “get around” rules on player transfers.

