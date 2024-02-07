A 25-hour course on the art of public speaking will be held in March and April by Malta University Consulting Ltd at the Campus Hub, University of Malta, Msida.

The course focuses on effective public speaking; it particularly deals with the fear of public speaking and shows how to make it fun and easy.

By the end of the course participants should be on their way to becoming successful public speakers.

The course coordinator and trainer course is Joseph Agius, a registered European fluency specialist and speech language pathologist.

For further information on the ‘Award in the Art of Public Speaking’, call Maria Bugeja on Tel. 2124 0746, e-mail maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt or trainingservices@muhc.com.mt, or visit this website.