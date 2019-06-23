It was Thursday, January 16, 1941, at around 1.50pm, when the Maltese islands came under heavy attack for the first time from the mighty German air power. The attack on HMS Illustrious was on. The Germans were determined to destroy the British aircraft carrier, which was berthed at Parlatorio Wharf in French Creek, beneath Corradino Heights. The strikes were unlike anything the Maltese population had ever experienced before, frightening them greatly.

The statue of St Lawrence inside Cospicua’s Collegiate Church.

As the deafening sirens went off in Vittoriosa, some found shelter in the sacristy of St Lawrence church, while others, including the Curate Vicar Fr Paul Galea, found shelter in the bell tower. Years later, as Fr Galea recalled the attacks, he described a large explosion heard from the bell tower that day, followed by the ground shaking and dust descending from all over. As he exited from the bell tower, he was faced with a harrowing scene: the sacristy and the Chapter Hall were reduced to shambles, with people buried beneath the rubble. An incredible tragedy that left more than 30 people dead.

It was clear that the sacristy and its surroundings had incurred heavy damage; however, the actual church was also affected. The dome, in spite of being shaken and cracked, did not collapse that day. It was almost as though it wished to last long enough to allow a variety of precious and dear objects to be saved from within the church of St Lawrence, including the titular statue of the saint.

The statue of St Lawrence is removed from the church

Thanks to Frans Gatt, one of the individuals involved in the removal of the statue from the church, the world retains written testimony to the events that occurred on that day. He wrote: “I was stationed in Valletta and observed with my own eyes the ferocious attack on HMS Illustrious. This was around 1.45pm. Once the air strike ended, I was quick to react and boarded a dgħajsa going from the Valletta seafront to Birgu (Vittoriosa). As I arrived at the Birgu seafront, I ran straight into St Lawrence church to find that the dome, the sacristy (within which the intensive task of retrieving over 30 people buried beneath had taken place), the store room of festive decorations, the set of exceedingly beautiful Bohemian chandeliers, and the pedestal of St Lawrence were all affected by the explosion – yet, the patron saint’s statue remained unscathed!

“I was overcome with emotion as I observed the remarkable sight before my eyes. I called over Geraldu Barbara – God rest his soul – and we retrieved the statue from its old niche and placed it on the altar of the Crucifix. Until we could decide on a suitable location, it was agreed that we would temporarily store it at my father’s home in 43, Triq Il-Kwartier. There, we had a solid arch, which served as a perfect fit for the statue. As we emerged from the church with the statue of St Lawrence to go to my father’s house, it was a truly moving moment. Many people stopped us and prayed before it, terrified as they were by the ravages of war and especially by the recent air strikes. My father, a gilder by profession and greatly devoted to St Lawrence, felt highly privileged to be entrusted with keeping a statue he held so dearly under his roof.

“We set it up the best we could and my father was quick to suggest lighting candles in front of the statue. Fearing further air attacks, with the approval of the Archpriest Canon Father Paul Galea, we decided to take the statue of St Lawrence to the monastery of the Benedictine nuns in Mdina. My father, Ġużeppi Dalmas and I, loaded the statue on to a truck and transported it to Mdina.” (Festa Publication, 1988).

In 1943, the air attacks had reduced significantly. Consequently, it was decided that the feast would be held in its hometown of Vittoriosa, not with the titular statue but with the statue of San Lawrenz taċ-Ċorma.

In St Peter’s Monastery, Mdina

Gatt had not stated the exact duration that the statue was kept in his father’s home, although it has been indicated that it remained there for approximately a week. This is evident in excerpts from the Leħen is-Sewwa of January 24, 1941, where it is stated that the statue of St Lawrence of Vittoriosa was moved to the city of Mdina on January 23, 1941, at roughly 2.30pm. The emotional scene was described in the newspaper with the words: “Although the event took place at the strangest of hours and with no prior notice, it was not long before the Vittoriosa refugees in Rabat and Mdina flocked to the beloved statue to give it a kiss, with tears in their eyes, expressing their respect.”

Apart from the Vittoriosa Chapter, the locality’s cloistered nuns of the Monastery of St Scholastica also played a role in the selection of a location to hold the statue of St Lawrence, coupled with a variety of precious objects which were being recovered from the debris. Among these were two precious sacred objects which remained intact, the monstrance – or ostensorju in Maltese – containing the relics of St Lawrence and the sfera of the Blessed Sacrament.

The feasts of St Lawrence in the time of war

The feast of 1941 was celebrated in two different places, namely in the chapel within the police station at Couvre Porte, which was being utilised by the parish, and in the church of the Benedictine nuns of Mdina, where the titular statue was being kept. In 1942, the statue of St Lawrence was then taken from Mdina to the Church of St Paul, Rabat. There, it was placed on the church presbytery and the main altar was decorated with candlesticks, the set of six Apostles, and ornamental flowers that were saved from Vittoriosa.

In 1943, the air attacks had reduced significantly. Consequently, it was decided that the feast would be held in its hometown of Vittoriosa. The celebrations took place in the church of St Lawrence, even though it had sustained significant damage. A procession was also held, albeit not with the titular statue of St Lawrence, which was still being kept in Mdina, but with another statue of the saint called San Lawrenz taċ-Ċorma.

The festive atmosphere was further enhanced by some members of the local band club, the Duke of Edinburgh, who played band marches during the procession. Less than a month later, Italy conceded and the war in Malta came practically to an end.

The sacristy and the Chapter Hall were reduced to shambles, with at least 30 people buried beneath the rubble. Many historical documents and treasures were lost. Photo: Heritage Malta Collection

1944 – St Lawrence among us again

Since the war in Malta was over, temporary repair works were made to the church of St Lawrence so that it could open its doors once again. The absence of the titular statue was certainly felt. The Chapter and the people of Vittoriosa insisted that the statue be returned to the church as soon as possible. As a result, a formal request was made to the Chapter of Cospicua for the statue to be taken to its Collegiate Church and from there it would embark on a pilgrimage towards Vittoriosa. This request was wholeheartedly accepted. The statue was placed on the pedestal of Cospicua’s St Joseph, because its own pedestal had incurred notable damage during the attack on HMS Illustrious. It was placed in an aisle decorated with a rich red fabric, flowers and candles. The day of the pilgrimage was then selected: Sunday, July 30, 1944 at 5pm. An emotional appeal was held for people to attend and the results were astonishing: individuals joined from all corners of the island.

To gain a clearer picture of the events which occurred that day, it is worth reproducing some excerpts from reports in journals of the day. Il-Berqa of August 2, 1944 reported that: “the temple was embellished for this occasion… with a large gathering of people from all parts of the island… As the ringing of the bells signalled the triumphant exit from the church of Bormla of this great saint, surrounded by the members of the Chapter and the clergy of the Victorious City, everyone’s heart was filled with incredible happiness.”

Again on August 9, Il-Berqa wrote that: “… from Bormla (Cospicua) to Birgu, the streets were bustling with people. What was intended to be a pilgrimage, transformed into an impassioned demonstration. The applause was constant and full of joy, with the ringing of the beautiful bells of the churches of Bormla, Senglea and the church of the Annunciation of Birgu contributing significantly to the festive atmosphere. It was a sight worth experiencing. Stupendous. In a speech delivered by the Archpriest, it was said that the entrance of this great saint into Birgu could be compared to the entrance of Christ in Jerusalem on Palm Sunday…”

These are pages written with the blood of the city’s history, yet considered pages of gold, as they cemented the tremendous love between the people of Vittoriosa and their patron saint. Today, 75 years after the statue of St Lawrence arrived in the City of Vittoriosa after the onslaught of war, it is important that il-Ġirbin never forget the acts of their ancestors and follow their example.

The square in Vittoriosa decorated for the feast of St Lawrence some time towards the end of the 1920s or early 1930s.

Vittoriosa parish church is celebrating this historical event with a number of activities

Sunday, 7.30pm: The President and Mrs Vella attend a musico-literary evening at the Collegiate Church of St Lawrence, with the participation of the Brass Ensemble of St Lawrence Band Club. Gorġ Peresso will be conducting the evening, while George Agius will recall the historical event. The evening comes to an end with the President’s unveiling of a commemorative marble plaque.

Monday, 10am: A special activity for children at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Cospicua.

6.30pm: The reliquary of St Lawrence is carried in procession at Cospicua parish church, followed by evening prayer.

Tuesday, 6pm: Solemn High Mass conducted by Archbishop Emeritus Paul Cremona OP, together with the Chapters of the Three Cities and that of Rabat and the clergy and religious from the Cottonera. The Tota Pulchra Choir of Cospicua will animate the celebration.

At 7.15pm: Pilgrimage with the statue of St Lawrence from the Cospicua Collegiate to that of Vittoriosa, with the participation of the St George’s Band of Cospicua and St Lawrence Band of Vittoriosa. Members of the community of San Lawrenz, Gozo, will also join the pilgrimage.