Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has won the UK election in what the Prime Minister hailed a political "earthquake".

The sweeping election win has cleared the way for Britain to finally leave the EU in January after years of political deadlock. But how did the rest of the world react?

Merkel pledges 'close partnership'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel offered Mr Johnon close cooperation and friendship.

"Congratulations, Boris Johnson, for this clear election win. I look forward to our further cooperation towards the friendship and close partnership of our countries," Merkel said in a statement posted by her spokesman on Twitter.

Trump congratulates Johnson on 'great' election win

US President Donald Trump congratulated the Prime Minister, saying their two countries were now free to strike a "massive" new trade deal.

"Congratulations to Boris Johnson on his great WIN!", Trump tweeted.

"Britain and the US will now be free to strike a massive new Trade Deal after BREXIT. This deal has the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative than any deal that could be made with the EU. Celebrate Boris!"

Johnson has touted a US trade deal as a prize of Britain leaving the EU, but the opposition Labour party claims this will open up Britain's much-loved National Health Service to US firms.

The British prime minister has repeatedly denied this and Mr Trump - who said on a previous visit that "everything is on the table" - insisted last week he had no interest in the NHS.

EU 'ready' for next round of Brexit

EU leaders said they were ready for the next phase of Brexit.

The Europeans had widely expressed hope for a convincing victory in the British vote to achieve clarity in a crisis that has rocked Brussels since the British referendum to leave the bloc in June 2016.

EU negotiators are especially worried about the breakneck speed Mr Johnson would like to strike a trade deal with Europe and any British effort to crack unity among the remaining 27 members.

"My point is very clear: we are ready. We have decided what are our priorities," EU President Charles Michelsaid said as he arrived to an EU summit where leaders will discuss the aftermath of the UK vote and Britain's planned departure from the bloc on January 31.

"I hope we will have loyal negotiations, good negotiations," he added.

The former Belgian prime minister hoped for "an early ratification by the British parliament" of the exit agreement negotiated between London and the EU, "so that we can start the negotiations on the next phase calmly, quietly but with great determination".

Kremlin says doubts Johnson win will improve ties with UK

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said that Moscow always hopes an election brings to power voices in favour of "good relations" with Russia but was not sure that would be the case with Britain's Conservatives.

"I don't know to what extent such expectations are appropriate in the case of the Conservatives," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists in reaction to Mr Johnson's election victory.

Israel hails Johnson win as defeat for anti-Semitism

Israel hailed the election defeat of Britain's Labour Party as a "milestone in the fight against hatred" after its leadership was accused of inaction against anti-Semitism in its ranks.

"I congratulate British Prime Minister Johnson and the UK Conservative Party on a decisive victory," Foreign Minister Israel Katz said.

"This is not just a political victory, it is first and foremost a victory of values.

"The spectre of anti-Semitism loomed large over this campaign, and the British public overwhelmingly voted against it, in what is, in our opinion, a testament to British history and values.

"It serves as an important milestone in the fight against hatred."