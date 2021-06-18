Sports betting on football accounts for some 70 per cent of all bets in Europe. Choosing the right strategy is a major stake in achieving profits by using special sites or betting apps. As an example, one of the leaders of the betting market – 22Bet sportsbook offers to bet on numerous football events. Make no mistake, it is one of the most complicated sports for bettors. It is often difficult to find the right balance between risk and profit. Strategies for betting on football are based on a few basic factors that will allow you to perform well.

State of affairs

The sports betting industry has been growing rapidly over the last decade. The number of players but especially the number of bookmakers on the market has increased considerably. Some bettors are luckier than others and have made some amazing winnings from this activity. One can argue for a long time how they achieve such success, whether it is long training and learning the rules, luck, or just chance. One thing is clear, there are postulates that everyone needs to know. So, here are our tips for successful betting on football.

Choosing the best football betting site

There are therefore a multitude of sites to bet on. However, only a few operators combine all the advantages of the versatile bookmaker. Important criteria include good odds, generous bonuses, and football-friendly options. Bookmaker’s overall quality is well above other players on most criteria for analysing the best sites.

Be up-to-date with the latest betting news

The best bettors are not only good at math, they often have a level of information that is as good as or better than bookmakers. Team form, dynamics, composition or other personal events, the more Data you have on the matches you play on, the more advantage you gain over the operator you play with. Because remember that you are playing with a site that is also your first competitor.

Consider secondary factors

A large number of criteria have a particular impact on 80 per cent of the meetings. If football is a sport where surprises are frequent, you should try to cover yourself as much as possible. Away games, transfers or fatigue are examples of factors to analyse if you want to have a complete understanding of a team's chances in a match. Often the misinformation or absence of two or three major players is enough to destabilise a team.

Combine several games

The football odds are often not very advantageous. To get a significant potential gain, you have to take risks over several games. Of course, you can mix different types of bets. Goal scorers, half-time draws or number of goals in the game are quite relevant bets depending on the games you want to bet on.

The best options of the platforms

Make sure that the bookmaker you choose offers a minimum of important options to increase your chances of success or simply have more fun. For example, streaming, live betting, or lotto are excellent services to enjoy 100 per cent of the games. Cash-out and draw no-bet insurances are almost indispensable if you want to bet with the strategies of professional players.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.