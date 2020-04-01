Sim racing is big news right now. With most motorsport cancelled around the world, virtual races have taken their place. A few high profile competitions starring F1 drivers, YouTube stars and celebrities have seen simulation racing games such as iRacing and rFactor 2 thrust into the limelight.

However, if you want to get serious you’ll need a seat and steering wheel setup, rather than a traditional hand-held controller. So, if you’re new to all this or have been considering getting into sim racing for a while, here’s a roundup of everything you’ll need, split into entry-level, mid-range and high-end price brackets.

Something to play on

It might be an obvious thing to say, but you’ll need something to play on. What that is depends on what you’re looking for and how much you’re willing to spend. Using a PC means you could spend hundreds if not thousands of pounds making an incredible system if you don’t have one already, but you’ll also need some basic computer proficiency to get things running. However, iRacing, in particular, doesn’t require a hugely powerful PC, so it doesn’t have to break the bank.

You’ll need a console or PC to play games on. (PA)

Otherwise, you could go for a games console, choosing between Xbox One and PlayStation 4. These are user-friendly and are incredibly easy to set up.

Steering wheel

Getting a steering wheel is a game changer for those who want to take their racing games to the next level. Most kits come with a wheel and pedal set, so you can steer, accelerate and brake as if you were in a real car.

Prices for these can vary massively, with more expensive units offering more steering angle, improved feedback and better levels of durability. For those just starting out though, the entry-level wheels still tend to offer feedback, which lets you know when you’re losing traction and improves realism.

Once you’ve really got into the swing of things, there are upgrades available for most wheels too, including a manual shifter and handbrake.

Seat

The next thing you’ll need is somewhere to sit. The true entry-level option is to get your office chair or a seat from under the dining room table and strap the wheel to your desk. However, if you’re looking to get serious, there are various racing seats available that really amplify the realism.

You can really go wild here, because if money’s no object you could get a full motion simulator setup. However, instead, we’re going to stick to seats you could feasibly fit in a typical house. (Though more expensive setups will likely require a spare room!)

This PlaySeat Challenge set-up is great, particularly if space is an issue. (PA)

If space is an issue the PlaySeat Challenge is a fantastic option regardless of price, because it quickly and easily folds away.