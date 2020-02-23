The Office for Consumer Affairs recently published a new information leaflet to guide consumers how to effectively handle problems related to the purchase of products or services. The leaflet provides specific guidelines that explain the process that consumers need to follow to resolve disputes with traders without unnecessary stress and hassle.

The cover page of the new information leaflet.

When faced with a problem, consumers are advised to first gather information on their legal rights and what, if any, type of solution they can claim from the seller. This should be done before complaining to the trader to avoid situations where consumers either make unreasonable claims or end up getting less than they are due. Such information may be obtained by contacting the Office for Consumer Affairs on Freephone 8007 4400, via the MCCAA’s Facebook page or by sending an e-mail to info@mccaa.org.mt.

Before confronting the seller, consumers should ensure they have their proof of purchase, such as the receipt, and other important documentation related to the purchase, such as the sale contract or the product’s instructions for use.

Consumers also need to prepare how they are going to explain the problem to the seller and the type of solution they expect. When facing the trader or a representative, it is imperative that consumers avoid aggressive behaviour as this tends to make matters worse.

Furthermore, consumers should remember that traders should be given reasonable time to verify the problem and offer an acceptable remedy. This, however, should be done without causing a significant inconvenience to consumers.

Sometimes, speaking to the seller is not sufficient to resolve a dispute or obtain the desired remedy. In such situations, consumers need to submit their complaint to the seller in writing. Consumers are, in fact, legally obliged to write to the seller about the lack of conformity within two months of detecting the problem.

The written complaint is best sent by registered post and should include details of the product purchased, a description of the problem and the solution the consumer is expecting.

If, after this process, the dispute remains unresolved, it may then be referred to the Office for Consumer Affairs for conciliation, during which the officer handling the complaint liaises between the consumer and the trader to try to reach an amicable agreement. The main aim of conciliation is to reach an amicable agreement between two sides. The complaint-handler’s role is limited to conciliation and its outcome often depends on the good will of the parties involved. The conciliation process may take up to 15 working days, but can be extended upon the consumer’s request.

In situations when conciliation proves unsuccessful, consumers are offered the options of either withdrawing their claim or of submitting their case to the Consumer Claims Tribunal.

Odette Vella is director, Information and Research Directorate, Office for Consumer Affairs, Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority.

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt