Are you stuck with the same number of Instagram followers? If you want to build your Instagram channel successfully, you need to accumulate a steady flow of Instagram followers each day. You cannot depend on the same followers to do everything you want them to do, such as purchasing your products or commenting on your posts.

Most Instagram users build a small following that consists of friends and family members. Suppose you want to add real Instagram followers who represent your target audience. In that case, you need to think outside the box and develop a comprehensive marketing strategy for adding more followers.

Before you begin your marketing strategy, it is essential to learn how to tell the difference between real and fake Instagram followers. That way, you can take the appropriate steps to avoid adding any more fake followers. The Instagram algorithm can detect fake followers and will punish any channel that gets too many of them. The punishment is a reduced rank of your posts in the Instagram feed.

The best thing to do is sign up for an Instagram business account and use the Insights feature. Then you can see how well your followers engage with your content. If you don’t see any engagement after purchasing or acquiring followers, it likely means you have fake followers.

Below are the top seven ways to get 300 real and targeted Instagram followers per day. You don’t need to aim higher than 300 followers per day. As the days, weeks, and months pass, your follower count will rise quickly. Pretty soon, you’ll have many thousands of followers.

1: Buy real Instagram followers

It is difficult for new Instagram channels to gain followers because few people will share and recommend the posts. If you want to give your new Instagram channel a boost initially, you should buy real Instagram followers for it.

If you were to purchase 300 real Instagram followers per day for a couple of weeks, you would see a lot more engagement to your posts. Not only will real people view your posts, but they’ll be sharing them with their connections on social media too. After a while, you won’t need to purchase any more followers because they’ll come independently.

2: Buy real Instagram likes

Buying real Instagram followers for your channel is only the first part of the equation. If you want your Instagram posts to be seen and shared by your followers, you need to add more likes to them. You can do that if you buy real Instagram likes from a reputable source. Some vendors sell fake likes, so you must be careful and choose an honest vendor.

Posts with hundreds of likes will appear on the top of the Instagram Feed. That means more Instagram users will see the captions of your posts. If the captions are captivating, those people will visit your posts to see the content. Hopefully, the content will be good enough to make them want to follow your channel.

3: Create a complete Instagram profile

People will choose to follow an Instagram channel if it has an interesting profile. Do not leave individual sections of your profile blank, or else people might assume it is a bot channel or fake channel. Every section must be filled out completely, such as the profile name, name, description, website URL, and picture sections.

After you complete those basic requirements, add 5 to 10 unique photographs to your channel as a starting point. People don’t want to follow channels that only have a few photographs on them. They want to see channels with rich content that is new and exciting.

4: Add hashtags

New people will never discover your Instagram channel if you’re not adding the right hashtags to your Instagram posts. When people search for a particular hashtag, they can see a list of all the posts with that hashtag in them. So naturally, you’ll want to choose hashtags that people are searching for on Instagram.

Choosing the right hashtags will require you to do some research. Look at other Instagram posts from channels that have the same niche as your channel. Use the best hashtags from them in your posts. A strong hashtag should be specific to a particular subject, event, campaign, community, product, brand, lifestyle, or location.

You can post up to 30 hashtags per Instagram post or 10 hashtags per Instagram story. Don’t feel pressured to reach the maximum limit on hashtags. If you can use at least 10 relevant hashtags in your posts, it is better than using 30 irrelevant hashtags. It all depends on how many popular hashtags you can find in your niche.

5: Keep posting photos and videos

Your work is never done on Instagram. Even if you have a whole collection of beautiful photos and videos for your followers, they will always demand to see new content. Otherwise, you could end up losing 300 followers per day rather than adding 300 followers per day.

Attention-grabbing content comes in many forms. You could upload infographics, entertaining videos, funny meme pictures, and whatever else comes to your mind. As long as the content fits in your niche and remains attractive to people, you should continue to see more followers to your channel.

Originality is essential too. People don’t want to see stock images or videos on a channel. They want to see original content that gives them some kind of value, whether it’s educational or entertainment.

6: Share your content on other social media platforms

Do not depend on Instagram to give you all your followers. It helps if you set up channels on other social media platforms, such as YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. If you can build a large following to your channels on these other platforms, then you could easily promote your Instagram content on them too.

Include a link to your Instagram content whenever you make a post on these other channels. When people are brought to your Instagram post, they might share it with other people if it has interesting content. And if they haven’t subscribed to your Instagram channel yet, they will go ahead and do so.

7: Follow other Instagram users

Find other Instagram users interested in your niche and follow their channels. Instagram gives you access to a search box, where you can search for any type of content you want. Search for content similar to what is on your channel. Find Instagram channels with tens or hundreds of thousands of followers. Now click on their follower count.

The next page will show you a list of their followers. If you tap the “Follow” button next to their name, you can follow them. The trick is to follow at least 30 people per hour from these lists. Since they’re already interested in the same content as your channel, they’re more likely to follow your channel in return.