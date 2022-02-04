It is a thrilling time for all football fans as the date for the most awaited Super Bowl LVI championship game sets. Playing in the SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California, on February 13, 2022, will be the robust teams Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals against each other. Thousands will turn on their televisions, but nothing can beat seeing the game in person. Fans can now book their Super Bowl VIP tickets through various platforms online.

The Super Bowl brings great excitement to football lovers across the nation every year, pitching the champions against one another for the season's final matchup. With National Football Conference's Rams opposing American Football Conference's Bengals this time, there is no doubt the 70,240 capacity stadium will be packed and chanting.

Whether you're cheering for the Los Angeles Rams or the Cincinnati Bengals, the best way to see who takes the Vince Lombardi Trophy home will be from one of the most coveted VIP seats on the venue. Football fans can get their Super Bowl VIP Tickets from various places. That being said, scoring one isn't like buying any concert ticket. You cannot refresh your screen constantly waiting for a sale or camp outside the box office.

The Super Bowl is probably the hottest trend in entertainment. In the US, it is the most-watched sports event on TV and has been a national extravaganza for a long time. Hence, ticket prices to a Super Bowl event have spiked over the years.

How much are Super Bowl VIP tickets?

With less than two weeks left, tickets are selling like hotcakes. As per the NFL Ticket Exchange, even the cheapest ones are priced at over $5000 a piece. The VIP section costs around $50,000-$65,000, excluding fees. Up till 2000, the average price for the tickets was $500 for a regular ticket. However, the last decades have seen an astronomical rise in the Super Bowl tickets on the secondary marketplace, where fans often dish out double or triple the ticket face value.

Fans can expect to pay roughly $97,000 to $104,000 for the most expensive VIP tickets for the upcoming big game in a luxury suite. The difference in the price is dependent on the ticketing site you're buying from and your seat location. The lower level endzone, club side, VIP listings, and club corner tickets are the highest priced among VIP options. Make sure to compare between websites to get the best price on your preferred seats.

Super Bowl VIP tickets prices will likely drop just before the game. However, it is never the safest choice to wait till the last day if one of your teams is on the run for the trophy. You will be spending wads of cash on plane tickets and hotel accommodation anyway if you plan to buy the tickets too close to the game day.

Depending on the package, VIP Tickets, unlike any other ticket, come with multiple benefits and advantages for fans. Fans may enjoy access to an open bar, pre-game events, entertainment by NFL icons, and more. There are packages that provide all-inclusive hospitality, premium-level entertainment, chef-curated cuisine, photo ops, meet and greets, and many more. So, one might say that it's worth the amount of money you spend on these exclusive tickets.

Where to buy Super Bowl VIP tickets?

The internet is flooded with ticket vendors from where fans can purchase their tickets to the most anticipated Super Bowl championship game. However, beware of fraudulent websites that may rob thousands off of you while your football craze lets your guard down.

The availability of secondary marketplaces and ticket resellers has made it a breeze for fans to buy tickets for games throughout the years. You can get verified tickets from websites like Meet And Greet to see the upcoming Big Game. Remember that the tickets are not often sold offline. Therefore, you should secure your seats online if you want to witness the game live.

When is the best time to buy Super Bowl VIP tickets?

Determining the best time to get your Super Bowl tickets can be quite a gamble. Based on the demand and supply of the tickets, the market evolves each year rapidly. Still, fans should be mindful of a few patterns.

As one might contemplate, there is a rise in ticket sales in the secondary market right after AFC, and NFC plays its championship games every year. So it is understandable that there is a surge in ticket demand, which is causing the spike in the prices. It is also a no-brainer that both the teams' (Rams and Bengals) popularity and massive fanbases contribute to the high prices of the tickets.

When it comes to the prime time to buy tickets at the lowest price, it would be best to wait. Typically, Super Bowl ticket prices drop considerably when the day of the game closes in. The difference in the prices compared to peak time and closing time can be in thousands, rendering fans snatching deals. However, nothing is guaranteed when you choose this method.

On the other hand, securing them in advance is the way to go if you are looking for Super Bowl VIP tickets. They are always limited in nature and are highly sought-after by thousands of die-hard football fans who wait year-long for such events. If you are rooting for your favorite team to win this year's championship, now is the ideal time to secure your tickets online.

Conclusion

Purchasing Super Bowl tickets, especially the exclusive ones like a VIP ticket, can be challenging. Fans have to be quick and make smart decisions while securing such a ticket from a secondary market. If you are on the hunt for the same, it is essential to keep tabs on multiple sellers to catch the best prices for your preferred tickets.

With two of the strongest teams playing this season and iconic artists like Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige performing at halftime, we are sure your money will be well-spent. Browse your tickets as soon as possible to lay your hands on the best ones.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.