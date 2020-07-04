Three-year-olds can be guided to lead a healthier and happier life through self-love, according to the author of a children’s book, who has drawn on her own lifelong health struggles.

They have taught her what she wished she knew at a younger age.

In Self-Love Star, first-time author Elaine Mercieca uses a fantasy story about the night sky, the moon and a star as the main character to tell children about the importance of getting enough sleep and keeping good company – “things we know, but do not necessarily prioritise”. She wishes someone had taught her to really prioritise these aspects in life when she was young.

“Pages can be written on each subject,” Mercieca maintains.

“The tale of an ordinary star that falls out of the night sky and lands on Earth is about all the things we can do to love ourselves to lead a healthier and happier life.

“I felt it would be a good way to get the message across not only to young children, but also to their parents, carers and teachers,” she says of the inspiration behind it.

The book encourages healthy eating... it is about health and not about weight

“We need to place the utmost importance on self-love.”

Aimed at children aged between three and seven, its goal is to teach them how to love and respect their bodies, as well as to open up deeper conversations between parent and child and even inspire both.

Mercieca’s life has been riddled with health complications, including ME, allergies, urticaria and even a benign brain tumour that was removed following two surgeries.

Many things she suffered from she claims doctors did not know how to treat. So, she spent many years researching and visiting alternative health clinics, learning a little each time in her journey to the health she enjoys today.

Although the book encourages healthy eating, it is about health and not about weight, she points out. And it teaches that much more than this is needed to be healthy.

“We have an epidemic of child obesity, anxiety and depression… we need change.

“I believe that if we practise the things I write about in this children’s book, we are giving them the best start in life. A healthy body and a healthy mind are essential to being happy,” she said.

Mercieca has worked with children since leaving school, running her own pre-school playgroups in the United Kingdom before moving to Malta, where she has lived for over 30 years, and has also worked in nursery schools here.

Published in London by Olympia Publishers, the book can be bought online from Book Depository and Amazon and is also available as an e-book.