Gozo College Secondary School hosted the closing phase of the Future Inventors, New Discoveries (Find) Erasmusplus project which the school has been participating in since 2016 together with other schools from Malta, Italy, Greece, Poland, Norway and the UK.

From the start of the project the rationale was to combine Arts with Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) to communicate it in a creative and effective way to students across the gender divide. Special emphasis was made on ways to encourage female students to take up ‘STEAM’ subjects as part of their studies.

During the concluding phase, teachers from the participating schools from the various countries attended a two-day conference at the Gozo school premises. Meanwhile, students took part in maths trails in the Citadel to experience learning through fun and adventure.

An exhibition about the workshops undertaken during the pro­ject by participating students was set up in the school foyer.

Teachers and students from the other Gozo College schools and other stakeholders were invited to take part in the activities.

Throughout the three-year pro­ject a wide array of activities were undertaken. Case studies, visits to science centres, experiential workshops as well as conferences, field trips, research surveys, science slams, networking, displays and other activities were undertaken.

During these events students worked methodologically through inquiry-based learning on activities to enhance communication and creative skills while demonstrating scientific and technical designs.

The participating teachers and students can look back at the past three years with a high degree of satisfaction as the skills promoted by project are highly sought by employers.

Project coordinators from the participating schools will provide testimony on the project’s success in the final report.

The project was supported by the EU Erasmusplus Programme Key Action 2 Strategic Partnerships.

http://www.find-project.eu