Abigail wants unicorn decorations for her bedroom for Christmas because this will be the first time she will be spending the holidays away from home since a protection order was issued to protect her from an abusive family.

The 14-year-old wants to be surrounded by unicorns as she drifts into sleep, in a place she now calls home, on Christmas eve.

Hers is one of the 2,500 dreams of vulnerable children, that can be fulfilled by the public as part of the Children’s Dreams initiative launched this morning.

Children’s Dreams, now in its sixth edition, is a project with the sole mission of making the Christmas wishes come true for the children identified by staff at the Foundation for Social Welfare Services, which come from families facing social and financial difficulty, and also children being raised in children's homes. The wishes of these children are collected and published on the website childrendreams.org All names used on the website are fictitious, including Abigail’s.

“These are children we get to know throughout the year. We get to understand what they need and ask them what they want,” said Children’s Dreams coordinator Remenda Grech who is also assistant director of Appoġġ.

A range of wishes

Dreams range from basics like nappies, clothes and grooming kits, to technology-based wishes like tables and computer games. Toys are high on the list with some children wanting to learn something new, like karate.

Amongst the hundreds of wishes there are also the altruistic requests.

In one dream, a 10-year-old girl whose mother is undergoing treatment in hospital wants a soft toy with the words “my mummy is the best” so she can give it to her mother.

Another girl, 15, wants a toy for her five-year-old sister as well as food vouchers for her and her family.

Meanwhile, adolescents who are undergoing treatment at the Rainbow Ward at Mater Dei Hospital, share a common dream of having a frigo bar for the ward.

And a blind boy who last year got an embosser (a typewriter that types in braille) wishes for the same gift for his blind friend.

The project, which follows a similar successful one in Lithuania, was brought over to Malta by Lina Pecorella and all of the children are monitored by the Foundation for Social Welfare Services.

Anyone who wants to fulfil a dream can visit the website where they can make their pledge. On leaving their contact details they will receive an email with instructions. Gifts are to be taken to the Children’s Dreams Office in Hal Farrug, Luqa, from where staff will deliver them to the children before Christmas.

For more information visit www.childrendreams.org, email childrendreams@gov.mt or call on 9928 2198.