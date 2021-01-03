Borders between the UK and the EU are no longer as open as they were a few days ago. How does the historic divorce impact people and goods? Julian Delia provides a quick guide.

Travelling to the UK

Maltese citizens, just like all EU citizens, can visit the UK with a national ID card up until October 2021. After that, passports will be accepted for a total visiting period of six months.

Those who wish to live and work in the UK will now have their applications processed via a new points-based system.

The Maltese may have a slight advantage here.

Applications will be reviewed based on criteria such as proficiency with the English language, employer sponsorship, settlement privileges, criminal records and specialist niches such as the global talent scheme.

The UK government has made an exception for Maltese migrants when it comes to language proficiency, having listed Malta as a country that speaks English as a first language.

More information on the new immigration policy can be found at the UK government’s website, www.gov.uk.

Living in the UK

Maltese citizens who wish to continue residing in the UK after June 30, 2021 need to apply for the UK’s EU settlement scheme. Basic application requirements include proof of identity and residence and a full criminal record.

Maltese citizens living in the UK will retain access to healthcare, subject to UK legislation. Under the reciprocal health agreement between Malta and the UK, legally registered migrants are entitled to direct access to the health system of the other country.

And Maltese citizens living in the UK will be able to claim a pension there as well.

UK citizens living in Malta need to apply for a specific health entitlement card found on the website of the office of the Maltese deputy prime minister.

They must also apply for a new residency card, regardless of their previous status, from an Identity Malta office by June 30, 2021.

Importing from the UK

Stringent procedures and authorisations are now required to move cargo in and out of the UK, even though there is a tariff-free trade agreement in place with the EU.

For example, anyone who wishes to move a vehicle from the UK to Malta needs to inform the UK’s driver and vehicle licensing agency, for what is known as a ‘permanent export’. The full logbook needs to be transferred along with the standard keeper’s slip.

Personal registration of vehicles will also need to be transferred or retained before exportation.

If the exportation is conducted within two months of purchase of a new vehicle, VAT payment and declaration are made in the destination country.

E-commerce is set to be subjected to increased import charges, duty and VAT.

Help from government

The government has a dedicated Brexit page on its website, gov.mt, with useful links that can be accessed for further information, including a checklist for businesses, notices and links for cross-border queries.

The Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (MCCAA) also stands ready to provide assistance in relation to the reselling and distribution of products and how this is affected by Brexit. More information can be found on its website, mccaa.org.mt.

The EU council has recently discussed a €5 billion Brexit adjustment reserve to act as a safeguard for sectors and countries that are worst-hit by the changes brought about by the Brexit deal.

EU member states will be allocated an initial portion of funds in 2021. The allocation will be calculated according to how much the country will need to adjust to the new sets of regulations governing economic activity with the UK.

The free trade agreement

The British High Commissioner to Malta, Cathy Ward, has highlighted that the free trade agreement means UK products will be accessible at no extra tariffs.

More importantly, the agreement is built on principles of cooperation and fair, level playing fields for competitors across the borders.

This means that even though the Brexit agreement means the UK is no longer a member of the EU, it is still collaborating with it on multiple fronts and remains bound to obligations related to common interests and basic universal human rights.

Key tenets in the agreement oblige both the UK and the EU to honour commitments related to environmental protection, the fight against climate change, and social and labour rights.

The agreement also includes legislation to promote tax transparency, a dispute settlement mechanism and the possibility for both parties to take remedial measures.

The main unifying executive body that will be in charge of liaising between the EU and the UK will be known as the joint partnership council, whose job will be to ensure the trade and cooperation agreement is appropriately interpreted and applied.