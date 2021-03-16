Malta is a breathtaking archipelago in the Mediterranean, painted in a rich palette and boasting a rich history and unforgettable beaches. If you've always nursed the dream of a getaway to the Maltese islands but thought it was out of your budget, this post is for you. Visiting Europe isn't as expensive as you may think, and with some planning and financial strategies, you can make your dream vacation to Malta a reality once COVID-19 restrictions are completely lifted and the world can go back to a version of normalcy.

When to visit Malta

Every country in Europe has its peak tourist season, so if you want to beat the crowds and get the best deals on flights and accommodations, you'll want to choose a time when most people are back home. Malta averages over two million visitors each year, which means there's plenty of competition for vendors, hotels and airlines. The weather is good year-round, so you don't have to sacrifice your dream of sunbathing for sweater weather. Instead, you'll only need to find the best time for a vacation that includes less tourists. That would be April through June.

The late summer months are always the busiest for tourism, so steer clear if you want a more peaceful, less crowded experience. By visiting Malta in the spring, you'll get access to annual festivals like the Medieval Mdina and Festa Frawli (strawberry festival). To get the best prices, you should always book in advance.

This means a year to six months prior to your ideal vacation time. With COVID-19 restrictions being updated and lifted piece by piece all over the globe, travellers can eventually begin to plan for vacations with confidence. Thanks to a years’ worth of research under our belts and new testing protocols, international travel specifically is likely to start becoming easier than what we have grown to expect since the start of the pandemic.

Conscious travel

What is conscious travel? Simply stated, this phrase refers to any individual who has become increasingly discerned in their travel plans. Someone who is willing to be away from home longer thanks to remote working, and someone who is more intentional in their planning. Reckless spending and impulsive trips are believed to become a thing of the past and travel in a post-COVID world is expected to be significantly more thought out.

We can also expect to notice a change in the habits of travellers. After having lived through the height of a lockdown, cabin fever, and an appreciation for wide open spaces is at an all time high. As an antidote to modern urban life many people have opted for destinations, like Malta, that can provide a slower pace as well as some natural resources for experiences that do not revolve around intuitions and major attractions.

How to get there

Malta International Airport is easily accessible through major airlines. You might have a short crossover in a neighbouring country, but expect a smooth flight and easy travel for the most part. The local airline, Air Malta, as well as Ryanair are extremely popular and offer the best prices for flights. Once you arrive, you can catch a bus or get a taxi to your hotel. Expect a 30-minute trip on average from the airport to your destination. The best way to save on a cab ride is to use an app like any.cab, a local provider who offers flexible rates much lower than the flat fees outside the airport.

How much does it cost?

A two-week vacation in Malta typically costs around $2,500 a person. This includes round-trip airfare, lodging, food and entertainment. You can, of course, get better prices by booking ahead, looking for last-minute deals and starting a vacation savings account a year or so prior to your trip. Transportation will by far be the biggest financial hurdle, especially if you're traveling as a family. The cost of flights gets higher closer to your travel date, so you should always book your tickets first. Just make sure you choose an option that offers cancellation or changes. If something unexpected happens and you are unable to fly as intended, you don't want to be out of thousands of dollars.

If the cost still feels too steep, there are options beyond just saving up. A private loan could be a worthwhile investment that funds your trip and allows you to invest in experiences. While repaying the loan, you can build good credit and get to experience a trip far beyond what you might have been able to afford on your own dime.

Things to do

Malta is filled with plenty of eye-catching landmarks and gorgeous vistas. You can take a day trip to Gozo, a neighbouring Maltese island that features temples from the Neolithic era, white-sand beaches and incredible dive sites. On the mainland, you can stay in the capital of Valletta and easily travel to enjoy a wide range of outdoor activities such as hiking, snorkeling, surfing and kiteboarding. Sightseers will also have plenty of options, especially when it comes to traveling on-foot to take in the sights and appreciate the medieval architecture.

If COVID has taught us anything, it is to have appreciation for our resilience. This lesson is sneaking its way into people’s travel experiences in the form of boundary pushing and the once-in-a-lifetime mentality that may have previously seemed impractical. Visiting a beautiful country like Malta may have previously been categorized as a trip to reserve for a special occasion, but in the post-COVID world, every day is now a special occasion. The pandemic has forced us to take advantage of the now and not put our lives and dreams on hold.

Places to see

Below you'll find a list of the top Malta attractions for first-time visitors. Build your itinerary around your own interests and time frame rather than trying to see everything just because it's there. If you pick three to five of these destinations, you'll be able to loosely plan your days and enjoy plenty of downtime to relax, unwind and bask under the golden Maltese sun.

The Blue Lagoon in Comino

The old capital of Mdina

The Upper Barrakka Gardens

The Hypogeum of Ħal Saflieni

The Grand Harbour

For the best experience, choose a central point that contains most of the landmarks you're interested in, and aim to stay for at least 10 days. This will give you the greatest freedom and allow you to make changes to your plans as you explore the islands and discover new gems.

Fortunately some of the most beautiful sights to see in Malta are also outdoors. With the world beginning its transition back to its pre-COVID self, travelers will be expected to still carry desires they cultivated during that time into their travel itineraries. A love for naturally occurring sights, and activities that have a slower pace than a traditional guided tour are among some of things that have become commonplace. Malta delivers on all fronts. Post-COVID travel is on the brink of changing from fantasy to reality so don’t sleep on the opportunity to book your next trip when restrictions are lifted.