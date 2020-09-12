Studying abroad can be an exciting, life-changing experience. But it can also be a daunting and sometimes overwhelming one.



In 2017, I headed to the UK to study for a Bachelor of Science in Digital Arts Computing, as a recipient of a Malta Arts Scholarship grant.



Fresh from my graduation three years later, here is an overview of what studying abroad feels like, what you are likely to learn and the sort of skills you should hone if you are to make the most of your study time abroad.



Be adaptable and flexible



Accept that your plans are fluid and liable to change quickly and frequently. Make multiple backup plans and always have something to fall back on in case your first preference does not go through.



For example, I initially planned to study in Scotland, but in the end, I got accepted to the University of London.



Throughout your academic program and even before starting, expand on your skills and focus on being versatile. This should play out in your favour, as it will open up more opportunities for work and make you more employable.



Leaving, starting anew and seeing your studies through



Prepare yourself well and come to terms with the fact that you are leaving your home. The support of friends and family in your decision is key. Once you have made up your mind, be decisive and don’t overthink your decision.



Upon arrival, make an effort to be an ambassador of your country. Brush up on your Maltese history and cultural knowledge and be proud of your roots.



Make an effort to build a circle of friends in your new place of study. You will miss friends and family and it’s good to have a consistent group of friends you can truly rely on and hang out with.



Remember, however, that you and the new friends you make will most likely part ways once your study term is over. Many will, like you, move on once they have received their degree.

Find ways to cut costs



Studying and living abroad is not cheap and any financial help will make your experience more enjoyable and manageable. If you are moving to a large metropolitan area, such as London, brace yourself for inflated rent rates which are more expensive than what you are used to paying in Malta, as well as a higher cost of living.



Look out for scholarship schemes to help pay your tuition or living expenses. If you are rejected, apply again, even if you are a year into your degree. The scholarship board will appreciate your persistence, resolve and dedication.



Applying for a scholarship takes time – don’t underestimate this - but should you be chosen it will be worth the wait.



You must also be willing to downgrade your lifestyle to some extent. It’s a small sacrifice compared to what you’re aiming to achieve, the connections and friends you will be making and the experience you are garnering.



Look for a part-time job. It will supplement your income, make you meet new people and help you grow as an individual. When looking for jobs, focus on trying to score one which adds something to your resume, preferably which is relevant to the subject you are studying. If you cannot find a job that matches your chosen career path, look for a more transient part-time job.



Try and pursue financial independence, but also don’t be too strict with yourself. Strike a balance between working hard, enjoying yourself and not burning out.

Prepare for the future



Always have a solid, up-to-date CV that’s ready to go. Get your colleagues to review it and always document your work. By the end of your degree course you should have a well-rounded portfolio to give prospective employers, so documenting assignments and projects is imperative.



Involve yourself in societies pertaining to your field of study early on into your degree. Snap up any job opportunities that are promoted by your professors or lecturers.

Your place of study will become your second home by the end of your degree, so make sure to get contact details for friends and people you have networked with. It is also ideal to maintain communications with your past professors/lecturers and become an alumnus at your university after the end of your studies.

All’s well that ends well



Student life abroad is not as glamorous as it looks and you should only take the plunge if you’re willing to put the work in. With the trouble and work involved as well as tuition fees and expenses, you will want to get a First-Class degree, so make sure that you aim for that.



That said, it is a great way of getting out of your comfort zone, helps you grow in more ways than one and is also an excellent opportunity to test out living independently.



Marlon Tabone is a software engineer and a practicing computational artist based in London, United Kingdom. He studied in the UK thanks to a Malta Arts Scholarship grant.