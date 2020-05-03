What does it take to organise a 23-act virtual festival? For trader turned philanthropist Mark Weingard the secret is putting in the work and pulling together a community with the resources at hand.

The founder of Iniala group, Weingard’s life of self-made success has not been marred by the shocking tragedies that have befallen him. In 2002, he lost his girlfriend in a terrorist attack and, in 2004, survived the Indian Ocean tsunami by climbing onto the roof of his Phuket home.

Despite the fear and uncertainty that the spread of COVID-19 has inspired, Weingard is easily phased by the shocking and unexpected, and when the virus reached Malta, felt it was his duty to set up Malta Together, an online hub where people could access the services or help that they need.

“This project is my baby, I love this country and I wanted to create something that would give back to the people of Malta. COVID-19 is a health and economic crisis, but it is also a social crisis and this is a lot trickier to deal with.”

From this desire sprung Malta Together at Home, a festival of “gratitude and inspiration” that will see some of Malta’s top music performers put together an 80-minute spectacle from their living rooms. Among those taking part are Ira Losco, Tribali, Marc Storace, Destiny and Ivan Grech from Winter Moods.

Inspired by the One World Together at Home concert which saw stars like Lady Gaga, The Rolling Stones and Taylor Swift among a line-up of over 70 performers, streaming and raising funds for charity, Weingard got the ball rolling, while prolific producer and X-Factor judge Howard Keith Debono came on board to handle the logistics.

“So many events that we usually have aren’t going to be happening, so this one big event will be pooling together so much of our local talent,” Debono says.

The event, which will be broadcast on TVM as well as Facebook this evening at 9pm, has partnered with many international platforms to broaden its reach, with projections indicating that over one million people will be tuning in for the show.

Putting the show together gave an opportunity for professional creatives to flex their considerable talents for a good cause, Debono notes, but posed an interesting challenge for performers to give a show with only the equipment in their homes at their disposal.

“Some had microphones and other equipment at their disposal while others only had a smartphone. That comes with its own limitations, but thankfully modern technology is quite comprehensive.

He says there is an intimacy that comes from seeing an artist performing their work from the solitude of their own home.

For Weingard, the most humbling experience has been the outpouring of support from Malta’s business community, which has so far raised €300,000 in donations for the charitable causes the foundation is supporting, despite their own hardships.

Fundraising, which will continue throughout the event, will benefit the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation, Malta Trust Foundation, Richmond Foundation, Jesuit Refugee Service, Inspire, Victory Kitchen, Fidem, Id-Dar tal-Providenza and the St Jeanne Antide Foundation.

“I really feel this is a chance to say thank-you to our frontliners, who are putting themselves out there at the expense of their safety, and help the more vulnerable parts of our society, while really coming together as a nation, despite being in our homes.”

For more information visit www.maltatogether.com