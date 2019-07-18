Two weeks ago, Fr Paul Chetcuti, SJ (‘A San Damiano moment for the local Church’, July 21) decried local forms of clericalism, but insisted this could be a ripe mo­ment for “rebuilding” the Maltese Church. I was moved by his juxtaposition of hope and lament: if ‘good news’ is the hope for which we live, our shortcomings in res­ponding to Christ’s challenge at San Damiano ‒ “don’t you see that my house is being destroyed?” ‒ make our witness poor indeed.

But I was most struck by Fr Chetcuti’s underlying logic of discernment between tradition and traditionalisms. He alerted to the dangers of conspicuous traditionalism: a nostalgic re-enactment of the glory days of Maltese Catholicism. But there are other, subtler ways how we fail to ‘rebuild’ Christ’s church: a deep-seated identity crisis that be­comes a paralysis of fear; lack of mutual trust and therefore of unity; the arrogance that we’re anything but servants of the Teacher who alone is the Truth.

Identity crises are a global sign of the times. The world is undergoing a radical metamorphosis and we’re all victims of the collapse of ‘certainty’. Reality is now augmented; we’re manipulated by algorithms and market forces; we not only ‘feel’, but are controlled by technocracy.

It starts with an examination of conscience: do we bring hope to the most vulnerable?

To be optimistic about the future is to be either naïve or harbouring delusions that money, clout or political power might actually mean anything in the greater scheme of things. In these confusing times, hope, the virtue of the despaired who call out to God in their misery, is our last bastion. But the flip side of hope is fear: that pernicious evil to which we react with over-compensatory neuroses.

The fearful religious or political idealist becomes militant, over-zealous, holding on to delusions of certainty, projecting past glories to compensate for the terror of our present. Unsurprisingly, those most nostalgic of past certainties feel most deeply the pangs of this darkness. Catholic clericalism is just one obvious and destructive manifestation.

Fear, however, and the insidious doubt that it nurtures, dama­ges our souls more deeply. It breeds mutual mistrust and division. The local Church might not be fertile ground for the scandalous tribalism of Catholic culture wars, or the perversion of Francis v Benedict rhetoric. (We do have our moments, but let’s not rub salt in our wounds.) But we still function as ‘parallel churches’, doubting each other’s good intentions; judging different expression of worship; even failing in basic charity with words and deeds.

But internal division, and our inability to hold together the natu­ral tensions of our theologies, propagates even more des­tructive effects. Our failure to be one vulnerable ‘people of God’ leaks anger and resentment onto the world.

We fail to be merciful and become rigid; we annihilate the light and become darkness; we assume we know-it-all and unleash a Pelagianism that professes that everyone can and should act in prescribed ways. We forget we are mere servants to Truth, not its masters; mere disciples of the Teacher who himself chose to bear the iniquities of all and not condemn them.

With all our frailty, can we rebuild the local Church?

Like Fr Chetcuti, I believe we must and I trust we can… not with our plans and efforts, but through a radical submission to the Spirit of Christ. It starts with an examination of conscience: do we bring hope to the most vulnerable? Or does our fear of ‘irrelevance’ unveil our self-importance?

The San Damiano call is to build a timeless church… not of stone, but of the deep bonds among past and future generations who dare live the one good news.

Nadia Delicata is a senior lecturer in moral theology and episcopal dele­gate for evangelisation.

