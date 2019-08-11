Marsalforn is a place of contrasts and contradictions. Memorable days at the beach accompanied by the noise of grinders rushing to finish more apartments. Evenings bustling with visitors enjoying restaurants and strolling along the promenade interrupted by the occasional vehicle entering the pedestrian zone illegally.

As midnight strikes, things turn lawless, sometimes mildly and occasionally wildly. The quaint locality, whose lazy days and buzzing evenings have attracted the visitors that sustain it economically, is under attack by greed and lax enforcement.

Reversing the trend and returning Marsalforn to its rightful status is possible. This piece is about the immediate actions the authorities can take, with immediate results, if they want.

This is not about the important long-term issues such as the breakwater, and the fear people have that yacht marinas will follow, or the excessive development and the obvious effects of property oversupply and uglification.

These require long-term vision and proper consultation, inspired by a simple question: ‘What kind of visitor do we want in Gozo?’. But these are for another day.

I believe that proper enforcement will stop the deterioration of Marsalforn and start the process of rehabilitation. It needs to be acknowledged that efforts such as the provision of beach facilities (furniture and showers), the extra garbage collection and the music events on Mondays are very positive steps.

There seems to be willingness from the local Council and the Gozo Ministry, but the will fades when it comes to enforcement, perhaps because it can lead to some resistance in the short term.

I want to propose five simple measures to step up enforcement and start the road towards sustainability which is in the interest of residents, visitors and owners of tourism establishments.

First, clamp down on all those little things that irritate visitors. These range from over-crowded restaurants in the peak season to loud music from bars, to boats pushing on the swimmers’ zone and load noise when people are trying to rest. Controlling these is a matter for a simple coordinated effort between the police, the Malta Tourism Authority and the local authorities.

The very reason why visitors come and spend money in Marsalforn is fading and will vanish unless we act now

Second, deploy two police officers patrolling the central area all the time, especially late in the evening.

The brawls we have had in the last two years, which do irreparable damage to the reputation of the locality, could have been avoided had the police been present. The core area of Marsalforn is less than a 10-minute walk from one end to the other. Patrolling it should not be that hard and police presence is a deterrent which is becoming necessary as security starts becoming an issue.

Third, enforce the pedestrian zone with electronic bollards. This will mean that the only vehicles allowed to access the zone will be service vans during specific times (a few hours in the morning just like Republic Street in Valletta) and ambulances. Visitors with children complain of the constant danger of allowing kids to roam around because the exclusion zone is not properly enforced.

Fourth, change the legal notice so that noisy construction-related work actually stops between June and September.

The present legal notice is simply not enough and visitors are irritated by the constant drilling, grinding, hammering and moving which are still allowed in the present law.

Fifth, make the swimming experience, surely one core strength of Marsalforn, a better one with an underwater clean-up drive and a small extension of the swimmers’ zone.

The latter is important especially in August when the bay is crowded with boats.

We can ignore enforcement, live and let live and hope the good times roll on for years to come. I believe that this attitude is wrong.

The indications are clear that the very reason why visitors come and spend money in Marsalforn, as is the case of Xlendi and other localities, is fading and will vanish unless we act now.

Saving localities like Marsalforn and Xlendi from the onslaught of greed and lawlessness requires us to decide on a few things. Some things, like bridges or tunnels, breakwaters and buildings, need reflection and careful considerations.

Others, like these five steps, are much simpler. They require the one thing we should all expect from our politicians. The will to do what is right.

Joe Schembri is completing his doctoral research in international business at the University of Glasgow. He has been a frequent visitor to Gozo over the last 20 years.