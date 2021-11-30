Water is a limited commodity, which, if not managed properly, will result in scarcities in the near future. Water conservation can go a long way to decrease the possibility of such shortages.

Wasting water is not only a burden on the country’s water supplies, but can also be expensive. If you have noticed a large increase in your water bill lately, it might be the case, for example, that your irrigation system in your garden or field could be at fault. No doubt, a smart irrigation system, be it within a garden or in an agricultural field, can help you conserve water and maximise the efficiency of every drop.

Water conservation is getting smart

The traditional irrigation systems are the mainstays of agricultural practices and have long been in existence. However, these old systems waste a lot of water. A large percentage of water used in traditional irrigation systems goes to waste.

Smart irrigation systems are enhancements and updates on the traditional means. They come with features that use weather and sensors to limit water wastage to only a bare minimum, if at all.

The installation of a smart irrigation system isn’t just an investment for one’s home or agricultural holding, but they are considered to be sustainable investments that are cost-effective and time-efficient.

Conserving water in your home garden

When it comes to a home garden, whatever the size, it is essential to consider three main principles.

First, give plants only the water they need to survive until the autumn rainy season returns, where rainfall can help with the watering of plants. Secondly, water each plant’s roots directly as much as possible, instead of wasting water on large sections of ground. And thirdly, collect and use household water that ordinarily would go down the drain, to water plants in pots.

Simple changes can lessen water use so none of this precious resource is wasted. Whatever the weather, it’s a good idea to get into the habit of conserving water in the garden. One will thus be able to keep plants alive in times of drought and it will save money, too.

There are simple ways to cut down on water usage in the garden by following some basic steps, hence applying water-wise gardening skills. Here are some ways to minimise water use in the garden:

• Add more organic matter to the soil. Adding compost to the soil will help reduce the amount of water required. Studies have found that increasing the amount of organic matter will increase the water-holding capacity of the soil.

• Where possible, use drip irrigation. Drip irrigation focuses water irrigation to specific points in a garden. Less water is wasted as water is applied closer to the root area. Placing the drip irrigation under the mulch, to cut down on evaporation, can do this.

• Adjust watering to meet the needs of your plants. Different types of plants require different amounts of water. When gardening, it is important to comprehend that water needs vary depending on the stage of development of the plants.

• Use mulches to reduce evaporation. Mulch is a layer of material applied to the top layer of the soil to reduce evaporation, such as leaves, wood pieces, etc. Mulching can reduce the plants’ water needs by as much as 50 per cent. The use of mulch in a garden space, landscaping and agriculture improves the efficiency of water use by reducing evaporation, improving water infiltration and storage, and reducing deep drainage.

• Change the style of planting. Since many plants require different amounts of water to thrive, it’s important to identify and get to know the features of the area where you are planting i.e. the amount of sun and shade it receives, soil type and wind conditions. This will help you to plan to group plants with similar watering requirements together.

• Water during cooler times of the day. Use timers on the irrigation system to water between 9pm and 6am, since during this specific time, more water will soak in rather than evaporate.

Rainwater for plants

Harvesting and storing rainwater is another great way to conserve water in the garden and prevent it from being lost. Collected rainwater can be used to water the garden, wash the car, flushing or washing the floors. Natural rainwater is always the best source of water for plants.

With just a few small changes here and there, you could be saving litres of water, which is not only essential for the ecosystem and environment, but it would also reduce your water bill.

For more water conservation tips, visit water.org.mt.