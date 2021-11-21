Black Friday deals have become a retail event that local consumers look forward to. With Christmas only a few weeks away, Black Friday deals are considered by consumers as a good opportunity to save some money when purchasing gifts. However, not all that glitters is gold, and not all bargains are as good as they look. The following are some tips that can help consumers spot the best Black Friday deals as well as avoid problems and disappointments.

Do your research

Before starting your shopping, online or in-store, it is important to first do some research to find out which outlets are offering the best discounts. Also make sure you are familiar with the sellers’ presale prices to ensure that the advertised discounts are genuine.

Find other retailers selling similar products and compare the prices of the different outlets. This will help you avoid being impressed by bombastic claims about discounts and instead focus on the actual final selling price.

Also remember that a product or service is a bargain only if you need it. So compiling a list of what you need, or a list of people you need to buy gifts for, will reduce the likelihood of buying recklessly and will also help you keep within a budget.

Your consumer rights

Remember that consumers have legal rights even when they buy at reduced prices. Consumer law applies even during sales and sellers must adhere to these rules. This means that items for sale must be as described, fit for their purpose, and must also be of the quality and deliver the same performance one would expect from similar goods.

If this is not the case, then sellers are legally obliged to provide consumers with a free remedy, which can take the form of repair or replacement. A part or full refund may also be claimed if a faulty good can neither be repaired nor replaced, or when such remedies may cause consumers a significant inconvenience.

If the goods are reduced in price because they are damaged or shop soiled, the seller is obliged to inform the consumer. However, if a fault is pointed out at the point of purchase, and is part of the reason for the reduced price, then the consumer cannot return that good for that same reason.

Just as at any other time when one buys goods in-store, a retailer is not obliged to accept returns for unwanted products if consumers change their mind. However, since as a goodwill gesture most retailers take items back for an exchange or refund, it is important that consumers check the company’s return policy before they buy the good. These policies should be double-checked during ‘sales’ and promotional events such as Black Friday, as sellers may decide to temporarily suspend their return policies or reduce the return time-window.

Remember that when shopping online consumers have 14 days during which they can change their mind and return the item bought for a full refund. However, one should read the seller’s return policy, as sellers may request consumers to pay for return postage. If the online seller does not inform their clients that if they cancel the sale they have to cover the transport costs to return the unwanted product, then these costs must be paid by the seller.

Time frame to return unwanted gifts

If you are planning to use this Black Friday to start shopping for Christmas presents, check that the sellers’ return policies are flexible enough to allow the receivers of the gifts to change any unwanted presents. This means that the time frame during which goods may be returned or exchanged needs to remain valid until after Christmas. This information, alongside with other relevant terms and conditions, should be clearly written on the gift receipt or proof of purchase.

Price indication and fake offers

Even when prices are reduced for a seasonal or time-limited offer, sellers have a legal obligation to clearly indicate the final selling price. This means it is not enough for sellers to indicate the percentage discount.

In addition, offers must be genuine. It is illegal for sellers to make discounts appear higher than they really are. If a shop is making a comparison with previous prices, the previous price should be the last price as which the goods were sold before the ‘offer’ or ‘discount’.

How to complain

Disputes with traders about misleading offers or problems with products bought may be reported to the Office for Consumer Affairs via the MCCAA website below, by filling in the ‘Contact Us’ form or by calling 8007 4400.

WWW.MCCAA.ORG.MT

ODETTE.VELLA@MCCAA.ORG.MT