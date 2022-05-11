The problem with social media trolling is that it is easy to see and engage in bad behavior by anonymous users. They don't have to worry about the consequences of their bad behavior, which makes them even more likely to engage in unpleasant behavior. Celebrities on Twitter like Kim Kardashian and big brands on Facebook aren't the only targets of trolling, as many teenagers with large numbers of followers are also exposed to trolling every day. Social media sites are also becoming more mobile and social, so trolls are easier to find than ever.

Ignore trolls

The best way to ignore trolls on social media is to not respond to their comments. Trolls enjoy provoking others and causing a stir. By responding to their comments, you are just giving them what they want: fuel for more trolling. If you don't want to engage with trolls, block them from your social media accounts. Remember, trolls spend hundreds of hours on the internet trying to provoke people. Don't let them take advantage of your vulnerability.

If you must respond to a troll, you must first identify what kind of person they are. Often, trolls are disgruntled clients or customers looking for help. Even if you have a legitimate bio with a link to your website, a troll may be a genuine customer. If you can't find a real customer, it's best to ignore the comment.

Block or mute trolls

Twitter allows users to block or mute other accounts for their personal safety. By blocking a user's profile, they can no longer view other tweets from them. However, they can still message you, retweet or favorite a tweet, quote a tweet, or view notifications. Muting is not a permanent solution, however, and should be used sparingly.

To avoid becoming a victim of cyberbullying, you can block trolls with Twitter's tools. Blocking someone prevents them from viewing your tweets, but this action can also inflame trolls. Blocking a user prevents them from viewing your tweets anywhere on the website, and you can still follow them from another account to read their tweets. Occasionally, some trolls will cling to like-minded Twitter acquaintances in order to harass others, but blocking them is a safer option.

Fortunately, Twitter has made it easy to block or mute users. If a user is constantly harassed by a troll, blocking them will keep the harassment from getting worse. To block a user, just go to their profile page and tap on "mute."

Consider whether a response is necessary

Identifying trolling on social media requires spotting the provocation and determining the level of threat it poses. Some trolling is antagonistic and deceptive while others are an outlet for ideological differences or retribution for some transgression. As a business, you need to recognise what each type of trolling represents, and whether a response is necessary. A good way to do this is to create a risk register for the type of trolling you may face.

The cost of trolling is much higher than normal communication. Engaging in trolling-like behaviors prolongs and breaks communication. In addition, trolls may express their opinions without a context and connection to the topic, prolonging the exchange and provoking further miscommunication. If you engage in trolling, you may not be able to get a clearer understanding of the issue and your response may not be appropriate.