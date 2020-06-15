The online casino industry has matured a lot since it burst on the scene a decade or so ago. No longer the new phenomenon on the fast-and-furious block, the market has grown, attracting a greater number of customers – yet profitability has decreased, a direct result of increasing market regularisation.

Despite the maturity, the industry is still a cutthroat one. Technology is driving innovation and opening up new possibilities – this, in turn, requires a fast mindset and the agility to go to market quickly. However, such innovation is dampened by the fact that successful concepts are quickly copied.

Yet the strongest, like in any other market, survive and thrive.

Launched on the Swedish market by Glitnor Group back in June, 2018, Lucky Casino was recently reshaped and stripped down to its most essential features and functions – the aim was to simplify as much as possible, without taking anything away from the core of a successful casino.

Driven by a senior team with valuable experience from Maria Bingo and Vera & John, Lucky Casino was reshaped with a new identity. Of course, strong brands always have a better hand – and therefore the brand name and domain were kept, as these are a very strong asset. And when you manage to connect a strong brand to science, then magic happens.

You make your own luck. This is not just proverbial – evidence supports the idea that believing in luck acts like a placebo, producing positive thinking and improving people’s response to events. People who believe in good luck are more optimistic, more satisfied with their lives, and have better moods.

On the other hand, people who believe they are personally unlucky experience more anxiety and are less likely to take advantage of unexpected opportunities. A 2010 study by Damisch, Stoberock and Mussweiler found that golfers who were told they were using a lucky ball performed better than those who were not.

This is the foundation of Lucky Casino – the belief in being lucky. In fact, since its launch, Lucky Casino has left a strong mark on the Swedish market, showing the strongest growth since regulation in 2019. Requiring no wagering, Lucky Casino continues to innovate, with speed, simplicity and double-up-or-get-your-money-back offers.

