Today, more people are using a digital wallet to pay in-store. Being able to pay with your phone has many benefits, with convenience being one of the biggest. You no longer have to fumble around for your purse or wallet at the checkout – instead, you can whip out your mobile and enjoy a contactless transaction.

When it comes to digital wallets, there are two main contenders: Google Pay and Apple Pay. Below, we explore the differences between them and exactly how to use a digital wallet.

Google Pay vs Apple Pay

All digital wallets have the same concept. Essentially, they contain digital versions of your debit cards that are stored on your mobile phone. To keep everything secure, the card number and personal information are not stored. It's easy to set up and once you've got your cards on there you can use them in any shop that accepts contactless payments. You can also use your digital wallet when shopping online; some sites allow you to use your mobile instead of having to enter your card details for every purchase. Our online casino uses Google Pay to make transactions smooth and efficient.

Apple Pay

Of course, there are differences between Google Pay and Apple Pay. Apple wallet offers an electronic payment solution to iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple Watch users. Once you've added your cards to your iOS device, you can start using the service immediately. There's even the option to store loyalty cards on the app so that everything you need is in a central location.

You can use Apply Pay in any store with a compatible POS system or checkout card reader. Simply enter your passcode or use Face or Touch ID to authorise the transaction. The only exception to this is the Apple Watch; for this device, you must enter your unique passcode.

You can remove the ability to pay from your device at the touch of a button – so you don't need to worry about your money if you lose your phone, or it is stolen. You can also send and receive money through Apple Pay. This is possible through Messages or by asking Siri to pay someone from one of your cards stored in the wallet. The money you receive this way is stored in your Apple Wallet but can be easily moved into your bank account if preferred.

Google Pay

Google Pay is a digital wallet from Google, which was created by merging Google Wallet and Android Pay into a unified service. Users can add debit, loyalty and gift cards into the wallet for easier checkout with peace of mind. The service can be used on any compatible device to pay in-store, online and across Google products.

Google Pay uses near NFC technology to relay your card details between your mobile device and the merchant's card reader. When making a purchase, Google sends you a security code to verify the transaction. Simply hold your device up to the reader and enter the code to complete the payment. If you previously stored cards in the Google Wallet or Android Pay apps, they will appear in the Google Pay app without having to re-add them.

Both Apple Pay and Google Pay are secure digital payment solutions. The main difference between the two is that Apple Pay works with Apple devices while Google Pay is made for Android.

Both apps allow you to authenticate the payment in seconds by using either a passcode, fingerprint or Face ID. The payment options are safe and secure, allowing faster and more convenient checkout with peace of mind.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.