Filters to find your favourite game

If you love online casinos and hate browsing, here is some good news for you.

Most online casinos now have filters that can be used to choose a single game from a whole batch of slots or even table games.

In the past, casinos featured games in the hundreds, but now things are pretty different.

Casinos feature up to thousands of slots, table games, poker, and card games.

This, on the other hand, makes browsing for a single game hectic.

For this reason, the most convenient way is to locate your preferred game using the game filters available on your casino's homepage.

At casinogeorge.com in UK you will be able to sort, not only on different kinds of slots, but also in relation to what casino to play at in terms of best bonuses, free spins, wagering requirements etc.

Working your way around filters

User experience is very important every time you are visiting a casino.

Let's face it, who wants to play games at a casino that is confusing to navigate around? We all want to spend the least time possible in finding our favourite games. Well, this is exactly where the online slot filters come in handy.

If you are a beginner, you might have a very hard time if you visit a casino lobby and get greeted by hundreds of games.

This simply means that knowing how to use online casino filters is crucial if your casino features thousands of games.

How to use filters to locate online slots

You simply need to visit a casino and choose the games of your choice.

If you are interested in slots, click the "slots category".

Here, depending on the casino, the categories can be a little bit different.

Some online casinos can have an alphabetically organised lobby.

Others can have the games arranged according to their themes. For instance, you can find movie based slots or even UK-based slots. This is indeed the easiest way to locate a specific game.

You can also filter the games based on provider, number of paylines, popularity or even payout rates among other criteria.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.