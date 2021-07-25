1. Think about a seller or a company who provided you with a good service;

2. Log on to servizzbitbissima.mccaa.org.mt;

3. Choose one of the categories under which your seller can be classified. There are four different categories:

a. Online local sellers;

b. Electronic products and household goods;

c. Supermarkets and mini markets;

d. Fashion and beauty;

4. Enter the name and locality of the local seller. If you are voting for an online seller, write the seller’s website;

5. Write your name, telephone number and ID number;

6. Click ‘submit’.

You can vote for more than one seller even within the same category, but you cannot vote for the same seller more than once in the same category.

If you do not have access to the internet but still want to vote for your favourite sellers, call 2395 2000 for more information.

The competition is open now and closed on Friday, August 20.