Honeypotlotto.com is at the forefront of the new micro lottery format.

The company has a small-win-goes-a-long-way philosophy and Rodney Andriolo, CEO, is not shy when stating that his vision is “all about small wins not big jackpots”.

For instance, players have a one in 20,000 chance of winning €40,000 with a €20 ticket purchase. In comparison, the chance to win any five numbers from 42 in the Super 5 Lottery is 1:850,668.

Lottery ticket prices cater for all appetites ranging from €1 through to €100, with more popular options being the €5, €10 and €20 games.

It’s early days yet but momentum is building around Honeypotlotto.com for players that want an alternative to mega jackpot lotteries, that have become boring and stale. Honeypotlotto.com is all about providing a new lottery experience.

Signing up is easy and quick. Visit Honeypotlotto.com or watch the how-to-play video on YouTube. This new online offering will prove to be nimble, fast paced and a formidable niche leader.

Honeypotlotto is owned and operated by Honeypot Lotto Limited, a fully Class 3 registered online micro lottery business registered and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority, licence MGA/B2C/526/2018.

Find out more or play at www.honeypotlotto.com. Check out Honeypot Lotto on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and start building your own Honeypotlotto community.