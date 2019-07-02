Children as young as two are helping to save the environment by taking part in clean ups.

The toddlers were among a group who helped clean up a football pitch in Mtarfa that had become littered with plastic.

More than 25 bags of trash were picked up by the children aged between two and eleven along with their parents and coaches of Mtarfa Youth Nursery.

Coaches Antoinette Vella Barthet and Brandon Spiteri organised the event after noticing rubbish was littering the nursery and grounds near the former British hospital.

The waste collected was mostly plastic and other mixed recyclables, together with some mixed and bulky waste.

They decided to involve the children in the clean-up as a way to educate them about the environmental threat of plastic.

“The pitch we cleaned around (borders) a public area, so people are free to enter and sometimes leave their rubbish behind disposed inappropriately,” Ms Vella Barthet told Times of Malta.

The event was the first in a series as part of the #SaveTheEnvironmentTogether campaign.

“It our duty to educate our young ones, who are the leaders of tomorrow,” said Mr Spiteri.

"It was something amazing seeing the young kids doing their best to pick up plastic bottles and other waste," he added.

"However the controversy or irony is that a two-year-old picks up the waste which is produced and thrown away, not in an appropriate way, by us, the adults."

Children collecting waste from the ground Children collecting waste from the ground Children collecting waste from the ground

In the future the Mtarfa Youth Nursery plans to clean other areas with the help of other nurseries or groups of people.

The nursery promotes a range of environmentally friendly initiatives such as asking members to use reusable bottles and collecting plastic caps for charities who turn them into wheelchairs.