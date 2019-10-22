The theme of the ‘Italian language in concert’ is being explored during a talk forming part of the Week of the Italian Language in the World activities.

Irene Incarico will deliver the talk about Vasco Rossi, the controversial singer whose career spans over 40 years – from the ‘free radios’ era until the contemporary music platforms.

The rock star from Zocca, a small town in the northern Italian region of Emilia-Romagna, a self-proclaimed ‘provocautore’ (a pun between the words provocateur and author in Italian), has explored the multifaceted aspects of the musical scene and its languages, moving from an early disc jockey experience to the publishing of books, DVDs and soundtracks, while releasing more than 250 original songs. His distinctive lyrics have become anthems for several generations and have legitimised a new linguistic approach to the Italian songwriting tradition.

The talk is being held tomorrow at the Italian Cultural Institute in St George’s Square, Valletta, at 6.30pm. Entrance is free but seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. It is organised by the Italian Cultural Institute in collaboration with the Department of Italian within the Faculty of Arts, University of Malta.