A Brexit information campaign was launched by the government on Tuesday, with a particular focus on the likely no-deal Brexit that will see Britain crash out of the EU by the end of October.

EU Affairs Minister Edward Zammit Lewis said a drill across all government departments as well as at the airport will take place to simulate a no-deal Brexit scenario. Its date will be announced once there is more clarity on the Brexit process.

The minister declined to give an estimate of the predicted economic cost of Brexit, citing the fluid situation.

Glenn Micallef, who heads the EU Coordination Department, said the impact of a no-deal Brexit on different sectors would not be homogenous.

UK nationals in Malta

UK nationals who would have been living in Malta prior to October 31 will have to apply for a new residence status.

They will be notified by Identity Malta about this process.

The one-page free application for the new status will be valid for a 10-year renewable period.

Maltese nationals in the UK

Maltese nationals living in the UK prior to October 2019 will be eligible for an EU settlement scheme.

Applications can take place until the end of 2020.

The free applications can be found on the UK home office’s website.

Maltese nationals will remain entitled to the same rights they have now.

Relatives of Maltese nationals can also benefit from the scheme.

After December 2020, a points-based system will apply for Maltese citizens wishing to migrate to the UK.

Travel

A valid passport will be needed for travel to the UK.

UK citizens wishing to travel to Malta or other EU countries can do so without a visa, provided their stay is for no longer than 90 days.

The Maltese government is intensifying its tourism marketing campaign in the UK to lessen the impact of a no-deal Brexit.

Social security and financial services

Pension payments to and from Malta and the UK will continue to be paid out as normal for social security contributions paid prior to Brexit.

For financial services, the EU has adopted legal guarantees to lessen any shocks in the sector.

The government has also published three legal notices to safeguard contracts entered into with UK clients prior to September 2019.

Healthcare

Under the EU settlement scheme, healthcare benefits for EU citizens living in the UK will not change.

The same applies for UK citizens in Malta.

Maltese citizens will be able to continue to travel to the UK for specialised care.

The European healthcare card will no longer be valid in the UK after Brexit.

Transport, vehicle imports

Transitions periods negotiated at EU level ensure flights between Malta and the UK will not be impacted.

UK citizens in Malta have a one year period to convert their UK driving license to a Maltese one.

Additional taxes will apply on car imports from the UK.

People with further questions they need answered can contact a Brexit helpline on 153 or email brexit@gov.mt