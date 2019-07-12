If Valletta FC are looking to prolong their Champions League journey, they will have to produce something extraordinary when they welcome Ferencvaros today. A late goal from Messias kept Valletta’s Champions League dreams alive as they succumbed to a 3-1 loss to Ferencvarosi. But how will they match up with Ferencvaros at home?

Valletta FC is a team currently on a nine-game run without winning in Europe (D6 L3). However, those batch of draws are at least an indication that Valletta has been capable of holding their own of late, especially in Malta. A 1-1 draw with Luxembourg’s F91 Dudelange in the previous round made it just one loss in four at home (D3 L1), a sequence which included an impressive stalemate with Eredivisie outfit FC Utrecht (0-0) as well as Albania’s Kukesi (1-1).

Valletta could also boast the strongest home figures in the Maltese Premier League last term (W9 D2 L2, GF30 GA8), en route to becoming champions for the 24th occasion. Meanwhile, their average of 2.31 goals per home game bodes well for the prospects of more goals in this second leg.

In order to progress further, Valletta will not only need to win, but they will have to do so with a two-goal margin, which could go down as their most high-profile victory in recent years. Valletta FC are currently at odds of 5.11* to win according to Maltese bookmaker Yobetit.com (odds are subject to change).

However, it will not be easy as Hungarian champions Ferencvaros are on the warpath to reach the group stage of this competition and shouldn’t show much mercy in this second leg. They are currently at odds of 1.54* to win (odds are subject to change). In their last round, Rebrov’s side stormed Bulgaria and left with a 3-2 victory. Another performance of that level would be too much against inferior opponents by comparison.

Since 2011, Valletta have made it to the qualifying rounds for either the Champions League or the Europa League every season. Their record at home during this period reads as follows: W5 D4 L6. Those triumphs were earned against clubs from Andorra, Faroe Islands and San Marino, which does not boast much for a credible comeback.

Nonetheless, there should be goals scored in this pairing. Both of these teams, Valletta, and Ferencvaros have produced entertaining matches so far. It is unlikely to be any different as Valletta will be hungry for a win here. The hosts’ desperation should suit Ferencvaros, who are backed to record another high-scoring success.

