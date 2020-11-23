Casino gaming, particularly online casino gaming, has always been seen as a leisure activity for men. In the past, the entire gaming industry focused on attracting male players and providing the best gaming experience for them.

In recent years, however, more female players are entering the online casino gaming scene. More importantly, the proportion of female customers reported by top online casinos is growing at a steady rate. Here are some interesting facts about how women compare to men in online casino gambling.

Going strong

A steady growth of female players can be seen across all top online casinos. This is because online casino gaming is more accessible than ever, giving women more opportunities to engage the casino games they like the most.

BGO Casino, for example, reported that 40 per cent of its players are female. Other top casinos like PartyCasino and Slotty Vegas are showing similar signs of growing female players. This rapid growth is affecting the industry as a whole.

We see more promotional offers targeting female players. Online casino bonuses and rewards are also designed to pamper female players as much as they do male players. These changes are interesting signs of a steady growth to come.

Slots as the favourite

The growing number of women playing online casino games has no effect on the games themselves. Online slots are still the most popular casino game today, with millions of players from around the world playing hundreds of slots variations every day.

That said, female players are more drawn to themed slots games and progressive slots, while male players are more interested in simpler slots games as well as the classic three-reel slots. There is no immediate link between the growing number of themed slots games and the increase in female players, but it will be interesting to see how the two affect each other in the future.

The average online casino now offers more than 500 games for players to choose from, with the majority of them being variations of slots. Classic progressive slots like the Mega Moolah and Major Millions are still the most popular, mainly because of the gigantic jackpots they offer.

Longer sessions

Another interesting fact about how women compare to men in online casino gambling is the way women spend more time on the gaming platform than male players. Women have the tendency to play longer sessions than men; there is a whopping gap between the genders too.

On average, women spend twice as much time as men when logging into the online gaming platform of their choice. However, women play at lower stakes compared to men. These facts certainly tell a lot about how the different genders approach online gaming.

Men see online casino gaming as an exciting way to win big. Profit – winnings – becomes their primary focus; the reason why men get so engaged in online gaming is because of the cash prizes they can win in return.

Women, on the other hand, focus more on the experience of online gaming. The large cash prizes are more of an added bonus than a primary objective. The goal for women is staying profitable in the long run rather than pursuing that big win once.

The different approaches are also apparent in the kind of games women and men choose when playing online. While slots are still the most popular games among all players, there are more men playing more complex games like poker and blackjack.

Special causes

One last interesting fact worth noting about online casino gaming is the increase in charity sessions and social causes promoted by online casinos. It is also interesting to note that women players are more likely to join these charity sessions than men.

On the other hand, men are more drawn to online tournaments and live casino games, where the stakes are higher and the challenges are more difficult to overcome. Male players are in it for the thrills, while female players are entering the online gaming scene to relax.

Tips for new players

If you are interested in giving online casino gaming a try, now is the best time to do it. There are more online casinos to choose from, great games to play, and bonus offers to claim than ever before. To get started, the first thing you need to do is choose an online casino.

Thanks to casino guide sites like netentcasino.com, this is now an easy thing to do. You can go through a list of top online casinos, review the games they have in store, and even find the most interesting bonus offers to claim within seconds.

The rest is straightforward from there. With the entire online gambling industry focusing more on female players, expect to have a great gaming experience and access to hundreds of exciting games to play as soon as you sign up for an account and make your initial deposit.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.