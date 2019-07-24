World Cleanup Day, the annual call for volunteers to peel on some gloves and inspire environmental change, is happening on Saturday and there are two ways you can get involved.

According to a Let’s Do It! report, in 2018 over 4,000 volunteers helped clean-up Malta. And this year various events across the island have been organised to keep the good work going.

Help clean-up Manoel Island, Gżira

A popular summer spot, Manoel Island was chosen for the clean-up because of how much frequented it is during the summer by both tourists and locals, making it prone to littering.

The event will take place on September 21, World Clean-up Day, starting from 3pm. There will be a short briefing to ensure that every corner of the island gets attended to.

Trash bags and gloves will be provided.

There will be water dispensers for people to refill their reusable bottles and a free watermelon cooler for each person getting involved.

Tackle a beach clean-up

In another event, the European Asylum Support Office is organising a clean-up of Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, to fight plastic pollution and clean up Maltese shores.

The event will commence at 8.30am in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, behind the Splash and Fun park.

As volunteers clean-up the beach, Atlas Diving will clean the seabed.

Clean up Malta's nature conservation areas

Nature Trust Malta and the Pembroke Local Council are organising a clean-up of the Natura 2000 site at Pembrook as part of World Clean-up Day.

The event will take place on between 9am and midday with participants meeting near the Pembroke Reverse Osmosis plant.

Clean up Natura2000

Cannot make it on September 21? No problem

With summer, festas and the heat almost gone, Żibel is turning their attention to San Julian's Bay, one of the most littered areas on the island.

Due to the large flow of people in the surrounding areas and the storms that wreck the coastline, this area is a hotspot for marine debris.

The event will take place on September 28, from 9am till 2pm.

People can volunteer in cleaning the coast, sorting through the waste, snorkelling and collecting rubbish from the water or by diving (divers must message the page prior to the event to coordinate with the team).

Water dispensers will be provided for those with a reusable bottle. Sunblock, gloves, mesh bags, lifting bags and knives will also be provided.