Eddie Howe insists Newcastle can “buck the trend” as they try to become the equal of Manchester United on and off the pitch.

Howe’s side host United on Sunday just over a month after they met in the League Cup final at Wembley.

Newcastle were beaten 2-0 by Erik ten Hag’s team, making it a frustrating first major final appearance for the Magpies in 24 years.

Despite that defeat, Newcastle boss Howe is confident his club are capable of matching the Old Trafford outfit in the long-term after their rapid rise since he took charge in November 2021.

With the help of sizeable investment from their Saudi-backed owners, Newcastle have climbed to fifth in the Premier League.

