Newcastle’s new manager Eddie Howe said Wednesday he can cope with soaring expectations at the Premier League club after their Saudi-led takeover as he braces for a tough relegation battle.

Howe has replaced Steve Bruce at St James’s Park after his predecessor departed by mutual consent in October, 13 days after the ownership changed hands.

The 43-year-old former Bournemouth boss was appointed on Monday and took his first training session 24 hours later.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.