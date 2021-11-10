Newcastle’s new manager Eddie Howe said Wednesday he can cope with soaring expectations at the Premier League club after their Saudi-led takeover as he braces for a tough relegation battle.
Howe has replaced Steve Bruce at St James’s Park after his predecessor departed by mutual consent in October, 13 days after the ownership changed hands.
The 43-year-old former Bournemouth boss was appointed on Monday and took his first training session 24 hours later.
