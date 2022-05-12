Eddie Howe admitted Thursday that Newcastle will not be able to spend wildly in the upcoming transfer window after securing their Premier League status.

The Magpies’ presence in next season’s English top flight was confirmed on Wednesday by Leeds’ 3-0 defeat to Chelsea, meaning Howe and the club’s Saudi-backed owners can now begin planning in earnest.

However, after investing about £85 million ($104 million) in January to bring in Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Dan Burn and Bruno Guimaraes, as well as loan signing Matt Targett, Howe has warned fans not to expect a major splurge.

The 44-year-old said there was an “element of truth” in reports that his budget could be more modest in the summer transfer window, referring to financial regulations.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta