Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has refused to become embroiled in a fresh row over the club’s Saudi ownership, saying he is not qualified to talk on the matter.

The club have been thrust into the spotlight again after court papers filed in the United States described chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan as a minister in the Saudi Arabian government.

That raises questions over the Premier League’s confirmation that it had received “legally-binding assurances” of the separation between the state and its Public Investment Fund (PIF), of which he is governor.

