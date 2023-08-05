While many pre-season tournaments involving European clubs are moving to the US and Asia, accommodating far-away markets and exposing giants in the sport to new areas of support, the inaugural edition of the VisitMalta Sela Cup will bring back teams to Europe for a weekend of non-stop football ahead of the new season.

Held at Newcastle’s St James’ Park, the two-day event brings together Premier League side hosts Newcastle United, Serie A’s Fiorentina, La Liga’s Villarreal and French Ligue 1 team Nice.

Speaking to a press conference ahead of their games against Fiorentina (Saturday) and Villarreal (Sunday), Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said he was happy to face opposition with different styles.

“I think it will be tough opposition with Fiorentina in the final of a European Cup, well-based as well in Serie A,” Howe told the Times of Malta.

