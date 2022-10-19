Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has rejected Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s assertion that the Saudi-owned Magpies have no limits on what they can spend.

Ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Manchester City on Sunday, Klopp referenced the words of Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth saying there was “no ceiling” on the club’s potential.

Klopp said that Liverpool could not compete with City, Newcastle or Paris Saint-Germain with all three backed by oil-rich Gulf states in Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia and Qatar respectively.

In the year since the Saudi sovereign wealth fund bought an 80 percent stake in Newcastle, they have spent an estimated £220 million ($249 million) on new players.

But Howe claimed that figure is not “extravagant” given the lavish spending of Premier League clubs.

