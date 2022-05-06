Eddie Howe says his side must be the “best Newcastle we can be” as he aims to take advantage of Manchester City’s emotionally draining Champions League exit when the teams meet on Sunday.

City were minutes away from reaching the Champions League final before Real Madrid scored twice to force extra time at the Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola’s side eventually crashed to a 3-1 defeat in the semi-final second leg, losing 6-5 on aggregate, to end their hopes of winning the competition for the first time.

But the Premier League leaders have little time to lick their wounds before returning to action in a crucial clash with Newcastle this weekend.

