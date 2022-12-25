Eddie Howe has insisted he has no interest in looking at the Premier League table as Newcastle bid to maintain their impressive start to the season following the World Cup break.

England’s top flight paused for the tournament in Qatar with the Saudi-backed Magpies riding high in third place, having lost just one game in all competitions all season and won their last five in the league.

Newcastle, who haven’t won a major domestic trophy since lifting the 1955 FA Cup, resume their league campaign away to Leicester on Monday with manager Howe trying to keep a lid on the growing expectation of the team’s large and passionate fan-base.

“I haven’t actually looked at the league table once, genuinely I haven’t,” he said.

“That’s not to say that I’m not aware of where we are, but for me the focus is always on the next training session to make sure we give the players the best chance to play well in the next game and let everything else fall into place.”

