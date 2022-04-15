Eddie Howe has warned Newcastle fans not to expect a summer revolution as the Premier League club prepares to enter the transfer market again.

The Magpies’ new Saudi-backed owners were the biggest spenders in the January transfer window, splashing out about £85 million ($111 million) to bring in Bruno Guimaraes, Chris Wood, Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn and loanee Matt Targett

That investment has paid rich dividends in their fight against relegation from the Premier League — the club are now 10 points clear of the drop zone and are nearing safety.

