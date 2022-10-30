Howe’s side climbed to fourth place after Callum Wilson’s brace and goals from Joelinton and Miguel Almiron demolished a woeful Villa side at St James’ Park.

Newcastle’s Saudi-backed ownership group made it their goal to win major trophies after buying the club from Mike Ashley and the early returns on their investment are promising.

The Magpies have lost just one of their 12 league games this season thanks to Howe’s astute management and the financial backing of the club’s owners.

But asked if Newcastle should now be considered top four contenders, Howe poured cold water on the growing anticipation on Tyneside.

“That’s an outrageous question,” Howe said. We’re just happy where we are. We’re trying to win every game. I’ll let you write the headlines.”

