Eddie Howe says he will aim for quality rather than quantity as he launches a recruitment drive to equip Newcastle for the Champions League.

The Magpies booked a return to European club football’s elite competition on Monday when a 0-0 draw against Premier League strugglers Leicester ensured they would finish in the top four.

That will place fresh demands on a squad that has been boosted by the injection of more than £250 million ($310 million) since the club’s Saudi-backed owners took charge in October 2021.

But manager Howe, who has been praised for his signings, said there would be no wild spending as he once again looks for astute acquisitions.

“I think we’ve been really, really good in the three transfer windows so far since I’ve been here,” he told reporters.

