Eddie Howe has warned his Newcastle squad that no-one is assured of a place in the team as he looks to halt a decline in the Magpies' form.

Tuesday's 3-1 loss at home at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League was Newcastle's fifth defeat in seven games across all competitions, a run that has included the end of their first Champions League campaign in two decades and the finish of their bid to make a second successive appearance in the League Cup final.

A programme of 10 games in 30 days in December stretched a Newcastle squad beset by injuries, with Howe hoping to have several players back in action soon, although he is ready to enter the January transfer window.

"I'll be prepared to make any change that I think can benefit either the performance or the result and of course players are accountable for what they deliver," Howe said.

